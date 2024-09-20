Key Takeaways If you still have your old iPhone, update and backup your devices, then restore from your old iPhone backup when setting up your new iPhone.

Keep your Apple Watch on and unlocked during the process.

If your old iPhone is unavailable, you'll have to erase your Apple Watch and re-pair it with the new iPhone.

This might surprise people who know my history with Apple products, but I've always been a bit anxious about setting up a new iPhone. Over time smartphones have become the core of my digital existence, so there's always a lot of baggage involved in a smooth transition, including of course any smartwatch I'm using. In fact, my Apple Watch is almost as vital as my iPhone -- my main hobby is weightlifting, so it's how I gauge my performance and control my gym soundtrack.

It's easiest to port an Apple Watch if you still have your old iPhone, but there are still options available to you if you don't. I'll explain both angles below.

Related The tech I use to supercharge my weightlifting You don't need any apps or gadgets to lift heavy, but they can certainly help.

How to transfer an Apple Watch if you still have your old iPhone

Nothing too complicated

Close

This is the scenario most people will find themselves in, assuming they're not new to iPhones, or their previous one isn't missing in action. Follow this checklist:

Update your old iPhone and Apple Watch. You need to be on the latest versions of iOS and watchOS to ensure compatibility -- currently, that means iOS 18 and watchOS 11. You can update iOS by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update, and watchOS by opening the Watch app and heading to General -> Software Update. Check that Apple Health content is being synced to iCloud. Strictly speaking this is optional, but if you don't do it, you'll lose all the Health data you've recorded so far. On your old iPhone, hit Settings -> [your name] -> iCloud -> See All and look for the Health menu. Do a final backup of your old iPhone, preferably to iCloud, though local backup will also work. Make sure your Apple Watch is on your wrist and unlocked. Start setting up your new iPhone, following the prompts that appear when you power it on. When asked about transferring apps and data, choose From iCloud Backup or From Mac or PC, depending on how you created your recent backup. During iPhone setup, you may be asked whether you want to use your Apple Watch. Tap Continue if it does. If it doesn't, you'll probably get the same question in the next step, but otherwise you'll have to unpair your Watch from your old iPhone and re-pair with the new one. Once your new iPhone is ready to go, open the Watch app. Follow prompts to finish the transfer.

How to transfer an Apple Watch if you don't have your old iPhone

It's more complicated, but doable

Apple

These instructions will apply not just if you've already traded in your old iPhone, but if it's lost, stolen, broken, or wiped clean.

On your Apple Watch, go to Settings -> General -> Reset and tap Erase All Content and Settings. Follow prompts, including what to do with your Watch's cellular plan, if one exists. Set up your new iPhone and sign into iCloud. Pair your Apple Watch with the new phone. If asked during the pairing process, try to restore your most recent Apple Watch backup. If there is no backup, or your Watch and/or previous iPhone were on earlier versions of watchOS and iOS, you may have to set up your Watch as new. Follow subsequent prompts to complete setup. Apple warns that it can sometimes take a few days for data to fully sync from iCloud.

What happens if I pair my Apple Watch as new?

This is a hassle more than anything

If you wipe your Apple Watch to pair with a new iPhone, you'll have to reconfigure all of its settings, including choosing which apps you want installed. I'd also strongly recommend tweaking Notifications in the Watch app -- allowing alerts for every app can quickly become distracting, or even rude, depending on whether sounds are on.

It could end up being a while before your Apple Watch starts feeling familiar again.

You'll also have to resync any offline music and podcasts from services like Apple Music or Spotify. Apple Health and Fitness data will initially be missing, but if you previously turned on Health sync in iCloud, it should return.

Lastly, you'll need to re-download any non-default watchfaces you were using from the Watch app's Face Gallery. You'll then have change their colors and complications, so it could end up being a while before your Apple Watch starts feeling familiar again.