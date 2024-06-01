Key Takeaways Celebrity private jets contribute significantly to climate change.

Internet users are pushing to hold famous private jet users accountable.

ClimateJet, Myclimate Carbon Tracker, and Celebrity Private Jet Tracker help monitor private jet emissions.

As we venture further into the 21st century, there’s been a more concerted effort to do anything we can to fight against global climate change. Just what the best way to fight climate change is still very much up for debate but there is one thing that almost everyone agrees is undoing all those efforts more than any other.

Private jets, traversing the skies and leaving a trail of carbon, are significantly contributing to the atmospheric pollution. Their profound negative impact on the environment is undeniable, and they are hastening climate change, even if the extent of their influence is a matter of debate.

A growing number of internet users are dedicating their time to monitor how their beloved celebrities utilize private jets for frequent cross-country trips

While it may not be a direct solution to climate change, a growing number of internet users are dedicating their time to monitor how their beloved celebrities utilize private jets for frequent cross-country trips. The aim is clear-to hold these celebrities accountable for their potentially planet-harming actions.

This sort of approach has, from time to time, even convince celebrities they need to change how they get from Point A to Point B. This kind of tracking used to be able to be done quickly and easily on Twitter, though that’s changed since Elon Musk took over the social media site. Luckily there are some other ways out there that will allow users to see what the environmental impact of their favorite celebrities and their private planes are.

ClimateJets

Private jet climate impact at a moment in time

Climate Jets

One of the better-looking websites for tracking the impact on the environment of private jets traveling all over the country is ClimateJets. However, there is a bit of a drawback to using this site.

It appears that ClimateJets has stopped tracking travel or impact for any year other than 2022. However, that doesn’t mean that the site still can’t be useful for examining what people were doing that year and how much they traveled over that period of time.

The best thing about ClimateJets is that the site presents the information in a pleasing way. The site provides a colorful line graph that shows how many metric tons of carbon dioxide each person who flew around in private jets emitted in 2022:

1. Go to Climate Jet's website.

2. Scroll down the bar graph or enter the celebrity you’d like to see into the search bar at the top of the page.

3. Click on the corresponding orange bar to see detailed information.

On the main page, you can browse the list from the most down to the least and get a comparison of how the celebrities who had the biggest impact compared to the smallest that the site tracks.

Myclimate Carbon Tracker

See where celebrities go and even see them at their destination

MyClimate

Another site that will allow you to check out the impact that celebrities have when they are flying around the country is MyClimate Carbon Tracker. This site offers a bit more and different information than ClimateJets. It also offers two years of data (2022 and 2023) rather than just 2022. The downside to this site is that it can’t search by name, though it does have some dropdowns that can offer the ability to narrow the names that appear on the page:

1. Go to Myclimate's website.

2. Click check the carbon ranking pink banner at the bottom of the page.

3. Click on a name on the next page in order to see a breakdown of their flights.

4. Click on a destination to be linked to their Instagram page that should show the post with pictures of a particular trip.

The ability to actually see what the celebrities did on their trip is certainly an interesting addition to the information while you can still simply see how many flights they took and the carbon dioxide impact impact on the environment should you simply want some simple data.

Celebrity Private Jet Tracker

Search by jet or celebrity

Celebrity Private Jet Tracker

CelebrityPrivateJetTracker is the most detailed website for tracking the impact on the environment by private jets. This site also has the most up to date information as some celebrity information can be right up until the day before you search.

The site also allows users to sort that information by several different categories such as celebrity, celebrity jet, or leaderboards. There is also a search function to try and find a celebrity by name. If you’re wanting to find a quick and easy way to see who has the most Co2 pollution:

1. Go to Celebrity Private Jet Tracker's website.

2. Click leaderboard.

3. Click sort by total CO2 pollution.

Users can also hover a celebrity’s name until the link for flight history shows up and then click that link and see a more detailed listing of all the flight data the website has compiled.

FAQ

Q: Can you track all private jets

When flying on a private jet, the ability to track the plane will vary depending on location and routing of the flight, the type of private flight filed by the pilots, and whether or not the aircraft tail number is blocked from tracking by the owner of the plane.

Q: Can people with private jets go anywhere?

A private jet can go anywhere a commercial plane can fly as long as they file the correct flight plan and follow all other regulations.

Q: Can people block tracking of private jets?

As of June of 2024, a new rule just signed into law allows owners and operators of private jets to make their registration information anonymous. Moving forward it will become near impossible to garner impact information unless those flying on private plane allow it to remain public.