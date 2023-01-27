Apple's Mac ecosystem is a really nice one, especially if you're all in and have an iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple devices to loop into your system.

It can sometimes be a little confusing for those who are new to Apple to work out how basic things are done, though. One good example is taking a screenshot or screen snip - here's how you can accomplish that seemingly mundane goal.

How to take a screenshot on Mac

Apple has an app literally called Screenshot that can handle all of your snipping and 'shotting needs (as well as letting you record your screen or a portion of it).

So, firstly, you can just do a Spotlight search for "Screenshot" and open it up to use it.

Alternatively, there are some keyboard shortcuts to use.

Shift, Command, 5 will open up the app

will open up the app Shift, Command, 3 will take a whole-screen screenshot

will take a whole-screen screenshot Shift, Command, 4 will take a partial screenshot of your last-selected area

When using the Screenshot app you'll see plenty of options for selecting areas and making recordings, but you can find even more customisation on this front by hitting the Options button itself.

When you finish a screenshot you can quickly edit it by adding drawings or annotations, but once you hit Done it'll save to your Desktop by default (this is something you can change if desired using the Options menu).

Once you start to use Screenshot you'll soon see that it's a pretty versatile tool, so we'd imagine most people will find that it more than meets their needs for screenshotting on a Mac.