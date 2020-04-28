You might have seen this headline and thought: "It's easy to take a screenshot. They published an entire how-to for that?" But hear us out.

There is more than one iPhone, and certain models require a different set of actions to quickly save an image of what's visible on your screen. Same with the iPad. For instance, if you owned an iPhone 8 for years and recently upgraded to the iPhone 14, you might have no idea how to take a screenshot.

The entire process changed when Apple removed the home button, hence this step-by-step guide.

We've also detailed exactly where to find your screenshots after you've taken them, plus how to record your screen and save the video.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone

Before we get to the methods for each phone, it's worth noting that after you take a screenshot, a thumbnail will briefly appear in the corner of your screen. Tap the thumbnail to open it, or swipe left to dismiss it. If you take a screenshot of a webpage, then there is a great trick to see the full-page webpage, which you can read about in our separate feature.

Apple

iPhone models with Face ID

To take a screenshot on iPhone models using Face ID: Press the Side button and the Volume up button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Apple

iPhone models with Touch ID and a Side button

To take a screenshot on iPhone models with Touch ID and a side button: Press the Side button and the Home button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Apple

iPhone models with Touch ID and Top button

To take a screenshot on iPhone models with Touch ID and a top button: Press the Top button and the Home button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

How to take a screenshot on iPad

After you take a screenshot, a thumbnail will briefly appear in the corner of your screen. Tap the thumbnail to open it, or swipe left to dismiss it.

iPad models without a home button

Press the Top button and the Volume up button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

iPad models with a home button

Press the Top button and the Home button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Where to find screenshots

Open the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad, and then go to Albums > Screenshots to find all your screenshots.

Apple

How to screen record on iPhone or iPad

First, add the option to screen-record to your Control Centre: Settings > Control Centre > Tap "+" next to Screen Recording. Then, on an iPhone X or later or an iPad running iOS 12 or later or iPadOS, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen to access the Control Centre. (Older device owners can swipe up from the bottom of any screen).

Now, follow these steps:

Long-press the Record screen button (red circle), and then tap Microphone. Tap Start Recording, and then wait for the countdown. Open Control Centre and tap the Red circle button to stop recording. Or tap the red status bar at the top of your screen and tap Stop.

That's it! Now go to the Photos app and select your screen recording (it'll be saved as a video file). You can edit it to trim away the sections at the beginning and end where you use the Control Centre.

Want to know more?

Check out Apple's iPhone support page here or iPad support page here.