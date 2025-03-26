Summary Taking a Kindle screenshot is easy: hold down two diagonal corners to capture the screen, which flashes white.

Screenshots of anything can be stored on the Kindle device for sharing or reference later.

Access the screenshots by connecting the Kindle to a computer, opening File Explorer, and retrieving them from the Kindle drive.

I'm that annoying person who sends their group chat screenshots of everything, including (but not limited to) the hourly forecast on my weather app, a funny post I saw on Bluesky, and of course, funny Apple Intelligence summaries from my home screen . Previously, I didn't think it was possible to share screenshots of what I was reading on my Kindle, but after a few minutes of research I found that not only is it possible to take a screenshot on a Kindle , but it's actually pretty easy as well, though you will need a computer to actually access your screenshot once you've taken it.

No matter whether you are looking to send a specific passage to someone, trying to troubleshoot a technical issue, or just want to save your favorite page for posterity, there are plenty of valid reasons to take a screenshot of your Kindle , and the process takes only a few moments.

Taking the screenshot on your device

No buttons? No problem.

To take a screenshot of your Kindle, all you need to do is tap and hold two opposing diagonal corners of your device screen for a few seconds. You can tap either the top-left and bottom-right corners, or the top-right and bottom-left corners. Then, just like on your phone, you'll notice that the screen will flash white, which indicates that a screenshot has been successfully taken.

However, unlike your phone, your Kindle doesn't have an on-device camera roll or file management tool that you can use to view screenshots, so you'll have to head to your computer for the next step.

Accessing your screenshots

Connect your Kindle to your computer

In order to retrieve your Kindle screenshots, you'll need to connect your Kindle to a computer via its included USB cord. Once it is plugged in, here's how PC users can access their screenshots.

Open File Explorer. Select your Kindle (it should appear as an external drive). Find your screenshots. They should appear as image files with the time and date taken as the filename. Drag any screenshots you want to save onto your Desktop.

The process is identical for Mac users with Kindle devices that were made before 2024 (just use the Finder tool instead of File Explorer). However, if you have a current-generation Kindle (this includes the new Colorsoft ) you can no longer just plug your Kindle into your Mac and have it show up as an external drive. Instead, follow this process: