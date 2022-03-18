Apple has a few models in its iPhone portfolio, from the current iPhone SE (2022) and iPhone 14 models, to some older models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 ranges.

While the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models feature Face ID technology though, the third generation iPhone SE features Touch ID, like the second generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 6, 7 and 8 models.

If you have a Face ID iPhone, then you'll need to press the side button and volume up simultaneously to take a screenshot. If you have a Touch ID iPhone like the iPhone SE - either from 2022 or 2020, here's what you need to do.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPhone SE (2022) The third generation of Apple's entry-level phone is a great option for those who want to keep in touch with the company's ecosystem but don't necessarily need the latest and greatest features. It's a good price and a decent performer. $429 at Amazon (US)

How to take a screenshot on the iPhone SE, or iPhone 6, 7 or 8

To take a screenshot on the Apple iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE (2020), or the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, you'll need to press the power button on the right edge at the same time as the Touch ID home button below the screen.

A screenshot will appear in the bottom left corner of your display when you have successfully taken a screenshot of what is on your display.

How to mark up a screenshot on iPhone SE

When you take a screenshot on iPhone, a small preview appears in the bottom left corner. If you tap on the preview, you'll be taken to a new screen, where you'll find a number of options.

You can either delete the screenshot by tapping on the bin icon in the top right corner, or you can crop the screenshot by pulling down on the corners around the screenshot.

It's also possible to mark up your iPhone screenshot from this page. Tap on any of the pens below the screenshot and you can draw on it as you please. When you are finished, tap on 'Done' in the top left corner.

Any other tips?

There is one extra tip we have when it comes to screenshots. You can read it in more detail in our separate feature, but if you are screenshotting a webpage in Safari, you can get a full page screenshot and save it as a PDF. Here's what you need to do.

Open Safari Find the webpage you want to screenshot Press and hold the Power Button and Touch ID home button simultaneously Tap on the screenshot preview in the bottom left corner Tap on the Full Page tab at the top of the screenshot Tap 'Done' Choose to 'Save PDF to Files'.

If you're looking for some extra tips that aren't necessarily based around screenshots, we have an iPhone SE tips and tricks feature that will give you a rundown of some of the great features you can do with your phone. We've also got an iPhone SE cases feature if you want to make sure your iPhone is protected as much as it can be. You don't want to be dropping it when you're snapping those screenshots now do you?