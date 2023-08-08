Whichever version you happen to have (or be interested in picking up), the Apple Watch has one of the most pristine and impressive displays on any smartwatch.

If you've ever wondered whether it's possible to take a screenshot on your Apple Watch, whether because you want to share an image or just capture something that won't last, here's our guide to doing just that.

How to take a screenshot on Apple Watch

While the actual process of taking a screenshot is easy, there's a quick hoop you have to go through before you'll be able to do it - turning the feature on.

Turn on screenshots on Apple Watch

This is quick and easy to do on your iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Tap on the My Watch tab, then General Scroll down to activate Enable Screenshots

You can also do it on our Apple Watch:

Open the Settings app Tap General, then Screenshots Activate Enable Screenshots

This will leave you ready to take a screenshot!

Take a screenshot on Apple Watch

Once the feature is activated, it's super quick to take a screenshot on Apple Watch and works really similarly to how it does on iPhone.

Press the Digital Crown and side button on your Apple Watch at the same time If the screen flashes, you've taken a screenshot Go to the Photos app, tap on Albums and find the Screenshots album to review and share them

Following these steps will have you collecting nice screenshots in no time - perfect for sharing via AirDrop or whatever other method you prefer, and giving you another way to make the most of your excellent smartwatch.

If you're interested in learning more about how to unlock features you might not have even known about on an Apple Watch, be sure to peruse our tips and tricks for it - there are some incredibly smart little tidbits in there that could be new to you.