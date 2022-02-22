There are plenty of iPhone tips out there - many of which you can read in our iPhone tips and tricks feature - but every now and then, a really great one comes to light that deserves its own feature. Turning the Apple logo - or centre of the back of your iPhone - into a secret button is one of these, but did you know you can also screenshot an entire webpage in one go?

This clever little trick allows you to snap the entire Pocket-lint homepage with just one screenshot, after which you can then scroll through using a slider bar and save as a PDF to view offline. It's brilliant. Genuinely. Here's how to do it.

How to take a scrolling screenshot of an entire webpage

Screenshotting an entire webpage so you can then scroll through easily, crop if you want to and save as a PDF is very simple - once you know how.

Open the webpage you want to screenshot in your browser Press the side button and volume up on a Face ID iPhone or the side button and the Home Button on Touch ID iPhones The screenshot you have taken will appear in the bottom left corner Tap on the screenshot in the corner before it disappears You'll be taken to the edit screen where you can markup the screenshot, crop it, share, delete, etc At the top of the edit screen is two tabs: Screen and Full Page. Tap on Full Page. On the side when in the Full Page tab, you will see a scroll bar You can then scroll through the webpage using the scroll bar Tap on Done in the top left corner You can then choose to delete the screenshot, or save it as a PDF

To share the fullpage screenshot, you need to make sure you do it from the edit screen. The share icon is in the top right corner. From here, you can Airdrop it to another device, email it to yourself or someone else, share it through a number of social media platforms and chat platforms, or save it to your files. It's also possible to add the screenshot to a shared album for example so if you are taking a fullpage screenshot of a hotel's website for your next holiday for example, you could then create a shared photo album in Photos for everyone to see what you have found straight away. It's also very useful for order confirmation pages, which sometimes are longer than just your iPhone's screen.

Step four is very important as you won't be able to see the Full Screen option in the edit screen unless you tap on the screenshot in the bottom left corner before it vanishes. It's not an option if you open a screenshot from your Photos.

It's also worth noting that you can crop the captured webpage by tapping on the crop icon when in the Full Screen tab. This will pull up the entire webpage, allowing you to crop from the bottom or the top.