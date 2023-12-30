Key Takeaways Fitbit doesn't offer support for Apple Health syncing, but you can use third-party apps like Sync Solver to automatically sync your fitness data.

While using a third-party app involves sharing your information, Sync Solver states that it only transfers data without storing or using it for any other purposes.

Whether you're an iPhone user who prefers Fitbit's hardware and software experience, or you're thinking about switching from an Apple Watch to a simpler fitness tracker, like the Fitbit Charge 6, rest assured, you can sync your daily health stats with the Fitbit app with ease.

Apple's Health app is built into the iPhone (and now iPad) and is capable of integrating with several different health apps, or even your doctor's office, allowing you to see all of your wellness data in one place.

Fitbit doesn't offer support for Apple Health syncing. However, there are third-party apps that can act as a bridge between Fitbit and Apple Health. Below I'll walk you through what you need to know about syncing your Fitbit data to Apple's Health app.

How to sync your Fitbit data with Apple's Health app

As mentioned, because there isn't an official solution to get your data from the Fitbit app into the Apple Health app, you'll need to rely on a third-party app to import your information. For the last few years, I've been using the Sync Solver Fitbit to Health app with good results. It's a one-time purchase of $5.

The same company also makes a Health to Fitbit version of the app that, as its name implies, syncs your Apple Health data with the Fitbit app.

Once you install the software, you'll be asked to approve notifications.

Select your preference, and then once you're done. You'll see a basic screen with a Sync Now button in the middle of it. Tap Sync Now, which will then walk you through the setup process. You'll need to grant the app read and write permission with your Apple Health data. Then sign in to your Fitbit account to give the app access to your data. When prompted, select Allow All for both options.

Once the two services are linked, Sync Solver will download your Fitbit data and import it directly into the Health app.

In a perfect world, Sync Solver will automatically download any activity and sync it to the Health app a few times a day. In my experience, however, Sync Solver only worked in the background for a day or two before I had to resort to manually forcing a sync whenever I thought about it. It's an inconvenience, but only takes a few seconds, so I don't mind.

But you can change how often and aggressively the app is at syncing your health data in the background.

Opening the Settings app on your iPhone. Scrolling down and selecting Sync Solver from the list of options. Then select Background Update Strategy, where you can set the app to be more aggressive with background updates, or less aggressive to conserve battery.

This is also where you need to go if you want to enable an alert for each successful sync, or if your data hasn't been synced for a few days.

Is using a third-party app to sync my health data safe?

Giving a third-party app access to your personal health data isn't ideal for some, but right now, it's the only way to keep the two services in sync. Sync Solver's privacy policy states the company never stores your information, nor does it sell or do anything with it; the service only exists to facilitate transferring it from Fitbit to Health and that's it.

If you're uncomfortable with giving a third-party app access to your Fitbit account, then unfortunately, you won't be able to sync your data between the two services.

What to do if you run into any issues If you run into any issues with Sync Solver, be sure to check out the app's support page which walks you through different scenarios and issues and how to fix them. Sometimes you'll need to log out of the app and re-establish a connection, other times you'll need to fiddle with its background syncing settings.

Are there any other options?

Yes! There are actually quite a few apps in the App Store available for you to pick from. All you have to do is search for something like "Fitbit Sync" to view them. I've tested and tried a few of the other options over the last few years, but ultimately have come back to Sync Solver as my number one, thanks to its simplicity and overall ease of use.