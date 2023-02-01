Here's everything you need to know about how to subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, what you get and how much it costs

Apple announced availability of its MLS Season Pass on 1 February 2023, ready for the kick off of the 2023 Major Soccer League season starting on 25 February.

The subscription service is available through the Apple TV app and it will offer access to all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, as well as multiple MLS Next and MLS Next games too.

This is everything you need to know about the MLS Season Pass, including what you get, how much it costs and how to subscribe.

How much does the MLS Season Pass cost?

The MLS Season Pass is a subscription service that was first announced in June 2022. It is available through the Apple TV app across 100 countries and regions.

For those in the UK and US, the MLS Season Pass costs £14.99/$14.99 a month, or £99/$99 a season. If you have Family Sharing enabled, you can share with up to six family members.

If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber though, you get a slight discount, with the monthly subscription cost dropping to £12.99/$12.99 and the season rate dropping to £79/$79.

The pass is also included if you have an MLS Season Ticket.

In order to subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, you will need to have the Apple TV app on one of your devices. You'll see the MLS Season Pass below the Up Next watchbar at the top of the app.

There is an introduction video that will give you a rundown of the kind of content you can expect from the MLS Season Pass and you'll be able to tap through various sections to see what's on offer - more on that in a minute.

At the top, you'll see a "Subscribe" button, which will bring you through to the various payment options available, enabling you to select the best option for you.

How to access the MLS Season Pass

You will be able to access MLS Season Pass and the content it offers through any device that offers the Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app isn't just on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, you'll also find it across a range of smart TVs, set top boxes, gaming consoles and the web so there are plenty of devices you can use to catch the matches, interviews and replays offered.

You can tap on the MySports tab to access all sport quickly, or if you are in the main Apple TV app tab, the MLS Season Pass will appear below the Up Next watchbar at the top, as we briefly mentioned above.

What do I get with the MLS Season Pass?

First and foremost, the MLS Season Pass will be home to all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, as well as hundreds of MLS Next Pro and MLS Next games.

The 2023 Major League Soccer season kicks off on 25 February with Nashville vs New York City, followed by a big day of games on 26 February including LA against defending champions LAFC, though there is a pre-season mode in the run up to the season starting.

The pre-season mode is aiming to build excitement for the upcoming season with player interviews and club profiles, match previews and videos, playoff moments and drone tours, to name but a few.

There is also a complete review of the 2022 season, enabling you to review and re-watch the cup final and watch highlights. You'll also be able to see replays of matches going back to 2019.

There are dedicated pages for each club and you can choose your favourite club, or clubs, which will then see their matches appear in your Up Next watchbar. If you can't watch a match, you'll be able to keep up with real time scores through the Live Activities feature on iPhone.

When the season kicks off, MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup games. There will also be pre-game shows and a postgame wrap-up to close each night, as well as a five-hour live whip-around show that will have the key moments from every match that day across the US.

Can I watch any MLS games without the MLS Season pass?

Yes, all the matches taking place on the first weekend of the 2023 Major League Soccer season will be free to watch on Apple TV, even if you haven't subscribed to the MLS Season Pass so it's a good time to decide if you like it enough to part with your cash every month.

Apple is also offering six games free per week after the initial weekend. You can see a full schedule of the MLS games, as well as which ones will be offered for free without the MLS Season pass here.