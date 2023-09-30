Tottenham are in the middle of quite the resurgence thanks to Australian coach Ange Postecoglou and life after Harry Kane is going surprisingly well. But can that continue in the fast of a similarly resurgent Liverpool? At home, you wouldn't want to bet against it.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has the team starting to click after changes to some key personnel over the summer. Misfit striker Darwin Nunez is starting to fire and this has the makings of a must-watch game.

When and where?

The Tottenham vs Liverpool game will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with the game kicking off at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm BST.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool from anywhere

Traveling for work? On vacation? Unable to tune into the local programming that would allow you to watch your favorite shows normally? No worries -- a VPN can help get you back up and running in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Most VPN services these days, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, make it quite easy to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN for free when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the cost for 15 months down to under $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that’s offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Tottenham vs. Liverpool in the US

Want to take the big Saturday game in? If you're in the United States you can stream the game live on USA Network and via the NBC Sports website if you have the required network package and/or credentials.

Looking for a streaming-only solution? You could go the Fubo or Sling TV route, both of which will get you access to the USA Network required to watch the game. Sling TV starts at $40 for the Sling Blue package, while the Fubo Pro Plan is a more costly approach thanks to a $75 per month fee. You do get a lot more, though, with Sling Blue's 30 channels dwarfed by Fubo's 121.

None of those options suit you? The USA Network is available on a host of other streaming platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool United in the UK

Fans of the beautiful game can watch the Tottenham vs Liverpool game streamed live via Sky Sports. That means either watching via Sky Glass, Sky Q, or a cable provider on your TV or streaming using something like Now TV or Sky Go. You'll need to have a Sky Sports subscription of course, with Now's 24-hour pass the best option for less than £12. Perfect if you just want to take in the one game.