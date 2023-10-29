With the championship now very much tied up and Max Verstappen's celebrations done and dusted, the Formula 1 circus rolls into Mexico City this weekend with the 2.674-mile, 17-turn Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez playing host to some of the biggest names in motorsport. But who will come out the other wide with a new trophy to call their own?

Mexico is of course Sergio Perez's home race so expectations will be high. But it isn't always that simple and we've seen plenty of drivers struggle on familiar ground over the years. Will 2023 and Mexico be any different? You'll have to watch to find out.

When and where?

The Mexico GP will take place today, 29 October. The lights will go out at 4pm ET / 8pm GMT and the fun will go from there. The race will take place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in the capital, Mexico City.

How to watch the Mexico F1 GP from anywhere in the world

How to stream the Mexico F1 GP in the US

If you're planning on watching the race on TV, you're going to need ESPN/ESPN Plus or ABC to do it. The Mexico GP coverage will be available on the main ESPN channel.

How you watch ESPN will depend on what you have to hand, but streaming services like Fubo and Sling TV can be a good option, as can Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch the Mexico F1 GP in the UK

F1 fans in the U.K. can watch the race live via Sky Sports F1, a service that's included in the full Sky Sports package. If you have that you'll be able to stream via Sky Go or watch via your Sky Q or Sky Glass setup at home.

Not a Sky customer? The Now Sports Pass is another option and that gives you all the Sky Sports channels via a streaming app for £34.99 per month. You'll also get access to all the other sports associated with the Sky Sports channels, too.