Summary The National Football League (NFL) has set the date for Super Bowl LIX: Sunday, February 9, 2025.

This year, the two football teams competing for the championship title are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The sporting event is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, but it'll also be livestreamed across several channels and platforms, entirely free of charge.

Each and every February, television's largest sporting event takes place: the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl. For the 2024 season, the championship game is slated to take place on February 9, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Also known as Super Bowl LIX, this biggest football game of the season will see the Philadelphia Eagles compete against the Kansas City Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar performing at the halftime show.

In the United States, Fox is the broadcast network that'll be airing the event on traditional cable and satellite channels. Thankfully, it'll also be possible to watch the game -- halftime show included -- for free via one particular online streaming service.

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. number of users 80 million notable shows Hemlock Grove, Babylon 5, Spartacus, Gotham, Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Child's Play, White House Down, Knives Out, It Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Price Free Free trial N/A Ad plans N/A Expand See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

How to stream this year's Super Bowl LIX for free

The entire sporting event will be broadcast for free via Tubi

NFL

For the first time ever, an NFL Super Bowl will be available to watch at no cost this year. 2025's Super Bowl LIX will be available on FAST streaming service Tubi, which Fox acquired back in 2020 for a sum of $440 million.

To ensure you're good to go ahead of the big event, follow these steps:

Download the Tubi app on your mobile device or PC via the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, or the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, access Tubi's desktop experience by heading over to its official website page. Log into your free Tubi account, or create an account if you don't already have one made. On the date and time of the event, Tubi's homepage will provide easy access to the direct livestream feed, which will be available in up to 4K resolution. If you're having trouble locating the stream, use the magnifying glass-shaped search tool in the upper right-hand section of the Tubi interface and search for 'Super Bowl LIX.'

Tubi has confirmed (via CBS News) that advertisements airing on the official Tubi Super Bowl LIX livestream will match those aired on the traditional TV programming of the event.

We first learned of Fox's plan to leverage Tubi for free Super Bowl streaming last month. With an active user base of over 97 million, the content platform has achieved significant growth in recent months.

"As part of the network’s extensive coverage, this year marks the first time FOX Sports rolls out its special takeover of Tubi for The Big Game – inclusive of streaming FOX’s telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform live in 4K," says Fox in a press release.

The ability to stream an influential and culturally important event as significant as the Super Bowl for free is a major development, and one which would have been almost unimaginable just a few short years ago.

...it'll be exciting to see how much success parent company Fox finds in its decision to open up the floodgates.

The online media streaming space remains highly dynamic -- it'll be exciting to see how much success parent company Fox finds in its decision to open the floodgates of cost-free Tubi Super Bowl streaming.