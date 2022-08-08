Ezviz sells a wide range of smart home security cameras, and they play pretty nicely with Google Home if you want to integrate them into your existing ecosystem.

However, if you try to stream the live camera feed to your Nest Hub or Chromecast, you'll likely find that it's not working as expected.

Don't worry, though, the fix is super-easy and we'll take you through all the steps, including setting up your device in Google Home, if you've not done it already.

How to add an Ezviz camera to Google Home

First, you'll need to make sure that your Ezviz camera is set up and working in the Ezviz app, you can follow the included instructions to get that up and running.

Once you know it's operating as it should, move on over to the Google Home app and follow the steps below:

Log into your Google Home account On the home screen, at the top left corner, tap on the Plus symbol Select Set up a device from the options Then choose Works with Google Find and select Ezviz in the list, or search for it by tapping the search icon Enter your Ezviz username and password and authorize Google Home Once the service is linked successfully, follow the prompts to add your device

How to view your Ezviz camera on a Chromecast or Nest Hub

Once your Ezviz camera is connected to Google Home, it should be as easy as saying something like "Hey Google, show me the garden camera on the living room display."

However, doing this will likely return an error that says the stream isn't available. This is due to most (if not all) Ezviz cameras having stream encryption enabled by default.

Of course, encryption is a good thing when it comes to privacy and security, but it's not as great when it prevents you from viewing your camera feed.

So, you'll have to decide if you're willing to take a slightly higher risk in order to make the stream accessible from your Google displays.

If you've decided to disable encryption, here's how it's done:

Open the Ezviz app on your smartphone or tablet Select your camera Open the Settings menu by tapping the nut icon at the top right Choose Security settings Find Video Encryption and toggle the slider to off Repeat as necessary if you have multiple Ezviz cameras

Once you've completed the steps, your camera feed should stream as normal.