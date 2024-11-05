Key Takeaways

  • The Roku Channel offers free live election night coverage from major news organizations like ABC and CBS.
  • Pluto TV also provides free live-streaming of election coverage from major news channels and local stations.
  • YouTube, Amazon Freevee, and social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat will also stream live election results.

It's Election Day in the US with millions of Americans casting their ballots across the country. Live coverage of results should begin this evening at 7:00 pm as the first polls begin to close on the East Coast. If you have cable or a digital antenna , you can easily tune in to either your local station or a national news provider like CNN to see live results. Some streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Max will also host live election coverage programming for subscribers as well.

However, if you don't have access to any of these options, there are some free streaming choices that will have the exact same up-to-the-second coverage of the election results as well for the low cost of nothing at all.

Netflix
1 The Roku Channel

Stream all major news organizations free with or without a Roku device

Roku Channel -1
The Roku Channel
notable shows
2 Broke Girls , Billions , Mary & George
Originals
Yes
Live TV
Yes
Price
Free
Ad plans
Ads included
See at Roku

The Roku Channel will have live streaming election night coverage from most major news organizations, including ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. If you have a Roku TV or streaming stick, you already have The Roku Channel on your home screen, but you can also watch it free without a Roku device.

Roku Ultra 2 stacked with a remote against a screen of channels.
2 Pluto TV

All major news organizations will have live coverage

Pluto TV Cover
Pluto TV
pluto tv
notable shows
The Andy Griffith Show , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed
Originals
No
Live TV
250+ channels
Premium Subscription
No
See at Pluto TV

Much like The Roku Channel, Pluto TV will have live-streaming coverage from all major news providers in their News section, which includes channels like CBS News 24/7, CNN Headlines, NBC News Now, and ABC News Live, and Live Now on FOX. In addition, Pluto TV has several local news stations as well for those following smaller races.

A person watching Pluto TV with a bowl of popcorn.
3 YouTube

Stream coverage from PBS, FOX, NBC and more live on YouTube

Several major news organizations will also be streaming coverage live on YouTube, including PBS NewsHour (embedded above) as well as CBS News, NBC News, and FOX. Unfortunately, YouTube doesn't have a live-streaming news hub like The Roku Channel and Pluto TV do, but users can search for "live-streaming election coverage" to see their options.

5 YouTube Premium perks subscribers forget to use
4 Amazon Freevee

Stream several news options for free

Freevee now available on Apple TV as standalone app photo 1
Amazon / JVC / Pocket-lint
Amazon / JVC / Pocket-lint
Amazon Freevee
notable shows
Jury Duty , Bosch: Legacy , Judy Justice , Lost , The X-Files
Originals
Yes
Live TV
400+ channels
Premium Subscription
No
See at Amazon Freevee

Though you must be a subscriber to access Prime Video's official election night coverage with anchor Brian Williams, Amaon's Freevee service will have no-cost streams available from NBC News Now, CBS News 24/7, Live Now from Fox and local stations.

What is Freevee? Amazon's free streaming service explained photo 1
5 Social media streaming options

Get results live on TikTok, Snapchat, and X

How to go live on TikTok
Pocket-lint

Several news organizations will be going live with their broadcast via their social media channels as well. Here's a quick rundown of where to find coverage via platform:

  • TikTok: PBS, ABC News, and FOX have all confirmed that they will be broadcasting live tonight on their TikTok channels
  • Snapchat: NBC News will be airing results on Snapchat via the Stay Tuned account
  • X: ABC News, CBS News, FOX News and NBC News will all be streaming live from their X accounts.
TikTok on iPhone
