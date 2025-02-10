Summary Google introduced AI Overviews in 2024, powered by Gemini, to provide quick answers to people's searches. However, it's not always the most reliable.

AI Overviews can potentially cite sources that are unverified or contain inaccurate information.

To remove AI Overviews from search results, add an expletive like "f*ck" to your query.

In 2024, Google transformed how its search engine operates by launching AI Overviews .

The Gemini-powered AI feature is meant to help provide quick answers to your questions by scanning information from online resources and presenting you with a quick overview of it. While this could be helpful for smaller inquiries, AI Overviews aren't the most helpful for more complex questions, and it's possible it could provide misleading information.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Andrew Meshkov, co-founder and chief technology officer of AdGuard, says "These AI-generated summaries are often unreliable and can feature outright incorrect or misleading information." Meshkov cites a viral post on X as an example of this, where a user posted a screenshot of Google's AI Overview suggesting drinking urine to pass a kidney stone.

Luckily, there is an easy way to get rid of Google's AI Overview from ever popping up in your search results again, and all it requires is a bit of sentence restructuring and some more colorful language. Here's how.

How to get rid of Google's AI Overview

Just add f*ck to your search, and the problem goes away

Since Google's AI Overviews are now available in more than 100 countries, more users than ever are experiencing them in their search results. But don't worry; that will soon change with the help of everyone's favorite expletive (sorry, Mom, if you're reading this).

To prevent AI Overviews from appearing in your search results, simply add the most flexible word in the English language to your search: f*ck. Here are a few easy steps to assist you:

1. Formulate your search.

2. Modify the search to include f*ck.

3. Enjoy not seeing an AI Overview.

For example, I googled: "When did the Pixel 6a come out," and an AI Overview popped up. By modifying the sentence to: "When the f*ck did the Pixel 6a come out," the AI Overview disappeared, and AI no longer impeded my research. It's that simple. You can likely use this trick with other expletives, but I'll leave that to you to test. Enjoy not seeing Google's AI Overviews anymore and happy searching.