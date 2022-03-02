Key Takeaways Spotify Jam enables shared music experiences.

Up to 32 users can engage in real-time music sharing.

Hosts have control over session settings.

Spotify streamlines the process of finding and listening to all your favorite musicians into one simple app. It has become the king of music streaming thanks to its ease, insane catalog of tracks, but also its features.

Spotify's Jam feature, released in September 2023, allows listeners to collaborate on creating a queue. This queue can be played over a speaker for the entire group to hear, or everyone can listen on their own devices from anywhere. If you've got a party on the books, or just want to share your favorite tunes with some friends, here is how the Jam feature works.

What is Spotify Jam?

Shared listening experience, combining genre and style

Designed to cater to users who want to explore their friends' favorite music or include everyone's taste in the party queue, a Jam allows any Premium user to generate a shareable link for up to thirty-two fellow Spotify users to join. Those joining the Jam do not need to be Premium members to share in the fun, allowing for greater accessibility than Spotify's previous beta version of the feature. Once people join a Jam, the entire group can listen together in real-time, add new tracks to the playlist, and listen on a single speaker or through their individual devices.

How to start a Spotify Jam with friends

... and how to join someone's Jam on Spotify

Close

Starting a Jam is reserved for paying users -- or Premium subscribers -- of the Spotify mobile app for phones and tablets.

Open the Spotify app and choose a song or playlist. If starting with a single song, tap the speaker icon at the bottom left of the screen. If starting on a playlist, tap ●●● at the top of the screen. Click on Start a Jam. Tap Invite. Add people to the Jam by sharing an invite link, tapping your Bluetooth enabled phones together, or having them scan the provided QR code. If applicable, select a device that you'd like to listen on by tapping on the speaker icon.

If you're not the host, all you need to do is click the invite link or scan the QR code the host creates to join.

Are you a host? You have options

Be a good Jam host

When you’re hosting a Jam, you have more control than the other participants. Hosts can:

Start and end the Jam. Add users and remove all or some users from a Jam by clicking “Remove all participants” or tapping on the ●●● next to a user and choosing the option to remove them. Choose to share the volume control or keep it to themselves during a session. To enable volume control for other participants, tap the device you're listening on, and toggle “Let guests change. volume” to on. This feature is only available when connected to Chromecast or Amazon Cast, and unfortunately will not work for devices like Bluetooth speakers or Apple Airplay. Allow or remove the capability for guests to pause and skip songs. To limit guests to adding songs to the queue, toggle “Let others change what's playing” off.

FAQs

Q. What can listeners do in a Spotify Group Session?

Invited listeners can choose to listen on their own device or listen on a common device, like a Bluetooth speaker. Anyone in a Jam can add songs to the queue, pause, skip, and control the Jam volume from their device, given the host turns these permissions on and you are using compatible devices.

Q. Can you chat in a Spotify Group Session?

Users will need to use a third-party solution to actually chat, as there is no built-in way to message other Premium users in a Spotify Group Session.

Spotify Jam eliminates the need to pass your phone at a party so that everyone can add their favorite songs to the queue, allows friends or significant others to connect with each other through music from any distance, and inevitably leads to the discovery of songs that you never would have heard if someone didn't add them to the queue. The feature's ease of use and convenience make it the perfect way for Spotify users to jam out together.