Key Takeaways Garmin offers a public beta software program for early access and user feedback on new features.

Many of Garmin's devices are compatible, including the Edge bike computers, plus the epix, fēnix, Forerunner, Instinct, Marq, quatix, Venu, and vívoactive watches.

Sign up is easy but must be done on a computer.

Garmin rolls out exciting new features and bug fixes for its watches and bike computers on a fairly regular basis. But not everyone wants to wait until those releases are widely available. Or, perhaps you are someone who wants to have input on Garmin's new features with the ability to provide feedback. If so, you're in luck.

Garmin offers a public beta software program that gives you access to software updates and features not yet available publicly. The program also gives you access to forum channels to provide feedback and discuss the beta software so you can help shape new Garmin features.

How to join the Garmin public beta software program

Sign up with your Garmin Connect account

Garmin makes joining the beta software program incredibly easy. Only certain devices are compatible with the beta software program, though it is most of Garmin's lineup. That includes the Edge bike computers along with the epix, fēnix, Forerunner, Instinct 2, Marq, quatix, Venu, and vívoactive watch lines.

Beyond a compatible device, you will also need a computer, as this process cannot be done in the mobile app or on your watch. Finally, you will need a Garmin Connect account, but if you have a Garmin device already, chances are you already have your login information for that. If so, follow the steps below to sign up for the Garmin public beta software program.