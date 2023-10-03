Key Takeaways The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event offers exclusive discounts on big-name brands and Amazon devices for Prime members.

Non-Prime members can still access the event for free by signing up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

During the trial, members can enjoy perks like free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and exclusive discounts during the Prime Big Deal Days event.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is just around the corner. It's an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members that promises discounts on big-name brands such as Shark, Peloton, and LG, as well as Amazon's own range of Echo devices.

However, if you're not an Amazon Prime member, there's some good news. You can take advantage of the great bargains during this event completely for free. That's because Amazon offers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. If you sign up now, you'll be able to shop all the biggest deals and still have time to cancel your membership before the 30 days is up. In other words, you'll get completely free access to all the best deals in the Prime Big Deal Days event. Here's how to shop Amazon's best Prime Day deals for free.

What is the Prime Big Deal Days event?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event from the online retailer that is exclusively for people who have an Amazon Prime membership and usually takes place during the summer. However, the event has proved so popular that Amazon added Prime events to the calendar. The Prime Big Deal Days event is taking place on October 10 and 11, 2023, and is once again exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It will offer discounts on big-name brands such as Sony, Ninja, iRobot, and Jabra.

How to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime

Anyone who hasn't been an Amazon Prime member in the past 12 months is eligible to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Students or anyone aged 18-24 can opt to sign up to a six-month free trial of Amazon Prime Student.

Go to the Amazon website. Hover over (or tap if you're on mobile) Hello, sign in Accounts & Lists in the top bar of the screen. Under the Sign in button, click the Start here link next to New customer? Enter your name, mobile number, or email, and create a password at least six characters in length. Click Continue, and you'll be asked to verify your details with a password that Amazon will send to the number or email that you entered. Once you've entered the code, you'll be signed in to your new Amazon account. In the top bar, click Hello, [your name] Accounts & Lists. Select Prime Membership under Your Account. If you're not a student or are over 24, click the Start your free 30-day trial button. If applicable, click Are you a student or 18–24 years old? to be taken to a separate page to sign up for a 6-month free trial of Prime Student. Enter your payment details, such as a credit or debit card or Venmo account. Click Continue and enter your shipping and billing addresses. Your Amazon Prime membership is now active.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

If you cancel before the 30-day trial ends, your payment method won't be charged. However, if you don't cancel beforehand, at the end of the 30 days, Amazon will start taking your monthly or yearly payments. You can cancel your membership anytime during the 30-day trial by logging into your account.

Sign in to your Amazon account. In the bar at the top of the screen, click Accounts & Lists and select Your Prime Membership. Under the Manage section at the top-right of the screen, click Update, cancel, and more. Click the End Membership button. Click Cancel My Benefits. Amazon may give you some offers to tempt you to stay. If you still want to cancel, click Continue to Cancel. Click the Cancel Membership button, and your membership will be canceled. You'll see confirmation of the cancellation and information on the date when your benefits will end.

What are the Amazon Prime perks during the free trial?

During your free trial, you'll be able to take advantage of the many perks of Amazon Prime membership. These include free two-day shipping on eligible orders, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and Prime Music.

You'll also be able to take advantage of the discounts available during the Prime Big Deal Days event that are only available to Amazon Prime members.

How much does Prime membership cost?

If you decide that you like the perks of Prime membership during your trial, after the end of the 30 days, your account will be charged, and you can continue taking advantage of all that Prime has to offer. Prime membership costs $14.99/£8.99 per month, or you can pay an entire year for $139/£95. Prime Student membership costs $7.49/£4.99 per month.