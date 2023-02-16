If there are multiple people in your home that will be sharing the Quest Pro headset, then you'll be pleased to hear that you can share content.

This requires support from app or game developers, but gives you the ability to easily share content with other users who also have an account on the headset.

Follow this guide to find out everything you need to know.

How to setup sharing on the Meta Quest Pro

If you have multiple users in your home that you want to access games, apps and content on your Meta Quest Pro then the best way to do it is with sub-accounts.

Assuming you have a headset with a primary user, then creating other accounts on it can then help to grant access to those to play the same games or apps.

Create a sub-account on Meta Quest Pro

In order to share content on Quest Pro you need to first put the headset on and access your settings.

With the headset powered on and on your head press the menu button on your controller From there click the cog icon to access the Meta Quest Pro settings Find the option for account settings and click that You should then see the main account you're logged in with Click the option to add an account under these options Once that's done get your family member to log in to their account You'll then see an option for app sharing on the same menu

How to turn on app sharing on Meta Quest Pro

Once there's a sub-account added to your Meta Quest Pro you should see an option to turn on app sharing. This option is under the accounts section in the app's settings and you can add as many as three extra people to your headset as extra users.

You can then turn on app sharing to allow all the additional users to access this content. The benefit of doing this is the various game saves and progress will be tied to the account of the user. So you won't be ruining each other's gameplay.

There are some things to keep in mind with sub-accounts though. Additional users can buy their own games and apps, but those games won't then be shared upwards with the main account holder.

Meta also has an important note about this app sharing:

"You can still log in to multiple devices at the same time. However, you will not be able to use the same account to run the same app across multiple devices simultaneously. Different accounts can concurrently access a shared app on multiple headsets, keeping in mind that you can only enable App Sharing on a single device at the moment."