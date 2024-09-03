Key Takeaways The Find My app helps track devices and you can share your location with contacts for safety and convenience.

You can set notifications for yourself or for your contact for entering or leaving locations.

Manage location-sharing preferences easily with options under the Me tab in the Find My app.

The Find My app is great for helping you track your Apple devices and AirTags. It has saved me many times when I’ve accidentally left my AirPods behind somewhere. It's also an excellent way to keep track of any items you may have AirTags with, such as your wallet or backpack. However, you can also use the Find My app to share your location with contacts on your phone, such as friends and family.

In 2019, Apple combined the Find My Friends app with the Find My app. This feature allows you to share your iPhone’s location with a contact, such as a family member or friend, and vice versa. So, as long as you have your iPhone with you, the people you choose can see where you are.

It’s quick and easy to set up, and you can use it when going out on a date, to a concert, to big crowd events, or even just out on a run.

This feature was created with safety top of mind. I’ve used it every time I’ve traveled internationally, and it's a great way to give a bit of peace of mind to anyone you trust who’s worried about you while you’re away.

It’s quick and easy to set up, and you can use it when going out on a date, to a concert, to big crowd events, or even just out on a run. I find it extremely useful for traveling with my friends or family, as it’s a great way to find each other in a big city or at conventions.

Find My Apple's Find My allows you to view the location of your Apple devices, locate items you've attached AirTag too, and track the location of your friends and family. See at Apple App Store

How to share your location with someone

Your friends and family can follow these steps to share their location, too

The Find My app works by sending a contact on your iPhone your location. Once you have done so, the contact you sent your location to will be prompted to share their location back with you.

To start the process, open the Find My app. The app is automatically installed on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Follow these steps:

1. Open the Find My app.

2. Select the People tab.

3. Tap Start Sharing Location.

4. Search for and select the contact you want to share your location with.

5. Hit send.

6. Decide how long you want to share your location: One Hour, Until the End of the Day, or Indefinitely.

Your location will now be shared with that contact. Your contact will be able to see your name, location, and distance from you.

The Find My app will notify the contact you’ve shared your location with and ask them if they want to share their location with you as well. They can find the request in the People tab in the Find My app. If they accept, you and your contact can track each other's locations.

You can also view each other’s locations in the Messages app. Navigate to the contact you shared locations with, and you’ll see their location under their name. If you tap their profile icon, you’ll see where they are on the map and the option to get directions with Apple Maps to them.

To stop sharing your location with a contact, go to the People tab on the Find My app and swipe right on the contact’s name. You will see a trash can icon. Tap that, and location sharing with that person will be removed.

Alternatively, you can navigate to the Contacts or Messages apps, select the contact, and choose Stop Sharing My Location.

How to set up notifications

Notify your friends and family when you get home safely

There are a few different notification options for someone you’ve shared your location with. For example, I had a friend pick me up from the train station, and they set a notification for my location when I arrived there.

You can add notifications for the contacts you track when they leave or enter a specific location. If you add a notification, they will be notified and made aware of the fact you made a notification for them. It’s always best to speak with your family or friends before setting up notifications with them.

Notify Me will set up notifications for when a contact arrives at or leaves a location. Notify Contact will set up notifications for your contact when you arrive at or leave a location. You can also choose the frequency of the notifications: Only Once or Every Time.

Here's how you can set up notifications:

1. Tap the contact you want to add a notification to.

2. Scroll down to Notifications.

3. Select Add.

4. Choose Notify Me or Notify Contact.

5. Select the Notification option you desire and click add.

If you want to delete a notification you’ve made, tap the notification under the Notifications tab and scroll down to delete.

Managing your location

You can choose to turn off location-sharing with a few quick steps

The Find My app lets you manage when you share your location and whether you can receive requests to share your location.

To access these options, go to the Me tab at the bottom right of the Find My app. You will see three options there: My Location, My Location via Satellite, and Notifications.

My Location

Under the My Location tab, you can turn off location sharing and edit the name of your current location. For example, if you’re at home, you can choose to label the location as home. You can also do this when you’re at work, the gym, or school, or you can even add a custom label, such as the train station or your local coffee shop.

My Location via Satellite

This setting lets you share your location via satellite if you don’t have Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Only some iPhones have satellite connection capabilities.

Notifications

Allow Friend Requests is the only option here. You can toggle it on or off. If you turn it off, you will no longer receive requests to share your location from contacts. To create location notifications for yourself or your contacts, follow the steps outlined above.

