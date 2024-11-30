Key Takeaways Safety is a top reason for sharing location with friends and family to ensure they know where you are.

There are many reasons why you would share your location with family and friends. Safety might be the top priority -- whether you're going on a first date and want your friends to have your location or you're driving to a place you've never been before and want someone to keep an eye on you, it makes sense for loved ones to be able to follow you.

Convenience is another. If you're going to a football game, and you're trying to meet up with friends at a tailgate, trying to describe the street signs or people's flags on their cars nearby can be more than difficult. Sharing your location can provide your friends with an easier way to track you down so you can reunite. Peace of mind is a third -- if you've ever had a parent who constantly wants to know what you're up to, even if you haven't lived at home in years, sharing your location is a smart way to quell their worries without answering a million texts.

Sharing your location has been a feature that's been available on many smartphones and in many apps. You can share your location on iPhone , Android, or while using apps like Snapchat, thanks to the Snap Map feature. Now, you can share your location with friends on Instagram as well, after Meta announced the unveiling of the feature. It does take some preliminary steps to be able to do so though. Here's how to share your location on Instagram.

What are the newest features on Instagram?

Meta announced earlier this week that there would be several new updates to Instagram, including some new features. Sharing your location is only one of the new ones -- you can now add even more flair to your DMs with the announcement of 17 new sticker packs, which tag on more than 300 more stickers to your keyboard. Using stickers will be easier now, as you can 'favorite' the ones you use most frequently to keep them more accessible to you.

You can share your location, as well as a pinned location or a location you found using search, in DMs.

Do you have a friend whose Instagram handle or name is incredibly long or complex? Maybe, there are a bunch of underscores in it or numbers that you never remember. Now you can change how their profiles show up in your DMs with the nicknames feature. In the chat between you or in a group chat, you can add a nickname for friends. This will only show up in chats and won't change how your username is shown to others on Instagram. You have the power to change your own handle to a nickname or give your friends nicknames.

How to share locations on Instagram

The feature is still being rolled out

Meta

The newest Instagram feature is being rolled out in specific countries around the world. It's been in beta testing for some time now, and Instagram felt it was ready to launch in some major markets.

You need to check your own Instagram settings to see if it is available to you, as it is not available to everyone, even in the US.

You can share your location, as well as a pinned location or a location you found using search, in DMs. You aren't able to share your location with anyone through an Instagram post, except for adding the location of where your post took place (which has always been an available feature on Instagram.) To do so in DMs, you need to set up location services on your phone.

For iPhone:

Go to your Settings. Tap Privacy & Security. Tap Location Services. Scroll down to Instagram and tap on it. Select While Using the App to be able to share locations.

For Android:

Go to your Settings. Tap Location. Tap Location Services. Scroll down to Instagram and tap on it. Tap App info. Tap Location. Ensure Don't allow is not selected.

Now you can go back to Instagram and share your location. What you'll need to do first is click into a DM with a friend.

Open up a chat message. Click on the + button at the bottom right of the conversation. Tap Location.

From there, you can do three things:

You can share your live location by tapping Share your location at the bottom.

at the bottom. You can share a pinned location by tapping the pin icon which drops it on your current location. You can then move the pin to another spot to drop it before hitting Send pinned location .

. Finally, you can tap Find a place at the top (after you tap Location.) Tap Search and type in a location. Tap on the location and then tap Send Location at the bottom.

Some important notes about sharing locations are that live locations are only available for one hour, and anybody who has been added to a chat after a location has been shared will not be able to see that location. Minors are only able to share locations with other teens or with adults they follow. When a location is sent, it triggers a push notification to be sent to those in the chat. After you've sent a location, you can stop sharing it by clicking Stop sharing location at the bottom of the message.

