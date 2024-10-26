Key Takeaways YouTube TV offers customizable packages, including NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone.

The cable alternative allows easy sharing of accounts with family and friends, unlike other streamers.

The family manager must be located in the US, have a Google account, and meet specific criteria.

YouTube TV offers a wide variety of options for anyone consumer looking to cut the cord on cable and rely on a streaming package that they get to customize. There are different packages that you can choose from and premium network add-ons that you can fold into your account and eliminate having to pay for individual streaming accounts separately outside of YouTube TV. It's a unique streaming service and also the only place you can watch NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone.

One of the things that many streamers have cracked down on is the sharing of passwords. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and others have all stopped people from sharing accounts, forcing many users to leave the streamers entirely. But YouTube TV makes it easy for those who don't live together to be on the same plan. You can share a YouTube TV account with family or friends, and YouTube itself has built that into your subscription.

If you're interested in getting YouTube TV, the shareable subscription is usually on sale for the first few months. So, how do you share your account? You need to create a family group. Here's how.

How do you get a YouTube TV subscription?

You can choose between a few different options

YouTube is owned by Google, so naturally, it would make sense for you to link your Google account with your YouTube TV account. Right now, a base plan is available for $43 per month for the first two months. The base plan offers over 100 live channels and up to three streams at once.

With a wide array of titles, channels, and offerings, YouTube TV has live shows, on demand options, and cloud DVR to store your recordings.

You can customize your account by adding on other channels that you want that may not be included in the base plan. You are also able to sign up for the base plan plus the NFL Sunday Ticket package, which includes NFL RedZone if you want it. You're able to watch every game on an NFL Sunday, no matter where you live.

NFL Sunday Ticket costs four monthly installments of $168 and then a monthly fee after those four months of $73.

You can also choose the Spanish or Filipino packages, as well as opt for standalone channels, if they're the only ones that you really want. But if you'd like to create a family plan, you need to choose a true package instead of standalone channels. From there, it just takes a few clicks to set up your friends and family with your account.

How to create a family group on YouTube TV

It's simple once you have your subscription set up

With a wide array of titles, channels, and offerings, YouTube TV has live shows, on demand options, and cloud DVR to store your recordings. In order to share all of this with friends and family, you have to follow a few steps.

Sign into your YouTube TV account. Click your profile picture in the top corner of the home page. Choose Settings and then select Family sharing. Select Manage. From there, you can create a family group. You must type in the email addresses that you want to share your account with. After agreeing to the privacy policy and terms of service, click Next.

This will send an email invite to the people that you want to share it with. From there, they can use their Google accounts -- or create new ones -- to sign in to YouTube TV. Once they're logged in, they can use your YouTube TV account wherever they are. You get five email addresses that you can add to your family group.

The person who sets up the family group account is known as the family manager.

What are the requirements for being in a family group?

You have to agree to the terms and conditions

There are a few requirements that the selected members need to meet to use your YouTube TV account as a part of your 'family' group. The family manager (or the person that the family group's account is under) has to be located in the United States, as YouTube TV doesn't allow family groups outside the United States. They must be 18 years old and have a Google account.

As stated above, if they don't have a Google account, they have to create one. To go along with that, they must not sign in with a G Suite account. It must be a regular Google account in order to access the YouTube TV subscription. Finally, they must not be a part of another family group with that email address.

The qualifications to be a family member are a bit less. You must be at least 13 years of age, and you also can't be part of another family group. You must live in the same household as the family manager or at least log into their account in the family manager's home for a few minutes every three months for their account to continue working. The family manager is required to set up a home area, which is how this is monitored.

The family manager can delete and remove family members at any time. They also are able to replace people that they remove from the family group, as they'll always get five memberships in their family group. They can also delete the family group if they don't want to share their account with anyone.