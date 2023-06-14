Instagram has added a new feature to the messaging side of its app, and it's becoming might popular already - Notes.

These are essentially disappearing statuses that don't last forever, a text-based alternative to the now very established visuals of Stories. How do you share a note, though? Read on to find out.

How to share a Note on Instagram

First things first, it's worth mentioning that not everyone has access to Notes - it hasn't rolled out completely globally yet, and you'll know whether you can use the feature from pretty early on in the steps below, as we'll mention.

To use Notes, though, follow these steps.

Open Instagram on your phone Tap on the messaging icon at the top-right of your display If you see a row of profile icons along the top, including your own with a "plus" sign, tap on your profile. If you don't see this, you can't use Notes for now Type out the Note you'd like to share Select who you'd like to share the Note with - this control who it's visible to Tap Share to send the Note out

There you go - your Note is now out in the wild and ready for your friends and followers to view when they check their Instagram - depending on what visibility settings you chose.

There's a limit of 60 characters to stop your thoughts from spilling out in too long a form, so be aware of that as you write.

You can also only have one Note live at a time - sending out a new note will overwrite one that's still live.

How to reply to a Note on Instagram

If you see someone else's Note through that row of icons in your DMs and you'd really love to let them know your thoughts in response, doing so is really easy.

Just view the Note, tap on Send message and type out your reply before sending it. This will send to them as a DM, so it won't be a public response.

How to delete a Note on Instagram

If you send out a Note and then think better of it, or just want to get rid of it for any reason before the 24-hour time limit is up, you can just head to your DMs, tapping on the Note that you posted via your profile picture, and hitting Delete note to destroy it.

How to mute Notes on Instagram

If you're not that interested in the Notes system, or if someone you know is just putting too many out there, you can easily mute individuals to clean up your feed.

This works just the same as it does with Stories - just head to your DMs list, then long-press on the person's profile icon in the Notes list, and tap on Mute notes when offered.