Amazon Fire TVs are some of our favorite smart televisions. They offer vibrant colors, great sound, plenty of apps, and easy streaming at relatively budget-friendly prices. Additionally, they connect directly to your Amazon account, which can grant you additional benefits if you're a Prime subscriber. Of course, before you can binge-watch your favorite shows, you must go through a setup process first. Fortunately, it's not too bad, and Amazon's step-by-step process is reasonably easy to follow. Owning a Fire TV myself, I know how to walk you through every step. With that, read on.

Four things you'll need to set up your Fire TV

Before you start, you'll need the following things to make the setup process easier.

A mobile phone that is logged into Amazon on the phone browser

Functioning home Wi-Fi

Optionally, a mobile phone with the Fire TV app installed and logged into your Amazon account

Your Fire TV remote with working batteries installed

Once you unbox your new TV, the first step revolves around setting up the screen. If your device has Fire TV built-in, this will happen automatically after turning the television on. If you're using a Fire TV device plugged into your TV over HDMI, then you'll plug in the Fire TV device, switch your TV to the proper HDMI port, and then the process begins.

First, select your language. The next screen is poorly explained. It's essentially asking if you want to set up the TV for store use. You are not a store, so hit Continue to move forward. You'll be asked if you want to set up your device with the Fire TV app or the remote. For the purposes of this tutorial, select remote, but if you have the Fire TV app installed, scan the QR code with your phone's camera to continue. The next few screens will guide you through connecting the Fire TV device to your Wi-Fi network. Choose your Wi-Fi name, enter the password, and the Fire TV device will connect to your home network. Once connected, your Fire TV will download and install the latest firmware. Let it do its thing. This process may take a few minutes. Select your experience. We recommend going with the Full experience since it gives you access to more features. Sign into your Amazon account. You can use the remote to enter your email and password. However, we found it easier to go to amazon.com/code on a device that is logged into Amazon as it saves some time. You'll then be prompted to save your Wi-Fi passwords to Amazon. If you own a previous Fire TV, you'll be asked if you want to restore your old Fire TV's settings. You can skip this to set up the Fire TV fresh or restore to get your old settings back. Optional: The next screen is an advertisement for kid-friendly video streaming for $4.99 per month. You can skip this for now or start a 1-month free trial. The next few screens will guide you through installing some streaming services. The full list won't be present here, and you can always install more services later. Finally, the Fire TV will walk you through enabling parental controls if you so choose. If you select Enable Parental Controls, follow the steps on the screen to get it set up. The last screen in the setup process encourages you to subscribe to email updates. If you want to receive emails about new shows, product news, and special offers, hit Subscribe. Otherwise, hit Skip.

Once the above steps are completed, your Fire TV device will bring you the stock Amazon TV splash screen, and you'll have full control of your device from that point forward.

Some Fire TV tips and tricks to get you started

Once your FireTV is set up, you can get even more out of the device with the following four tips.

Download additional apps: Fire TV devices don't come with a lot of pre-installed apps other than Amazon-affiliated platforms, so to add extras like Netflix or Hulu, you'll need to download them manually. Here's how to do so: On the home screen, navigate to the Find icon, which looks like a magnifying glass. Scroll down to the Appstore and select it. From there, you can browse apps or search for the ones you want and tap Install. Find and change various settings: From the home screen, scroll over and select the gear icon. The gear icon grants access to internal settings related to notifications, controllers and Bluetooth devices, sleep timers, and more. Use Amazon Alexa for voice control: Most Fire TV remotes come with a microphone built-in. Press and hold the microphone button down to activate Alexa and then release the button once your inquiry is done. You can ask Alexa to help you find movies and TV shows to watch, make various selections on the screen, or play music. Set up multiple profiles: If you have multiple people in your household, you can navigate to the settings and set up another profile for those people. The profile setup also recognizes people within your existing Amazon Household, and you can quickly set up their profiles.

What is the difference between Basic and Full Experiences on Fire TV?

Not all Fire TV devices allow for selecting a Basic or Full experience, including the Fire TV Omni series of TVs, but some do. Ultimately, the Basic experience is a slimmed-down version of the Fire TV interface. While it has less to interact with, it can feel less overwhelming.

Additionally, the Basic version doesn't require an Amazon account, meaning live TV and streaming apps are your entire experience. It has a selection of apps, movies, and TV shows, but not as many as the full experience. You also don't get to use Amazon Alexa.

The Full experience, by contrast, requires an Amazon account, has access to Alexa, and gives you access to every compatible app, movie, and TV show available on the platform.

How do I set up a Fire TV without the remote?

From a factory reset Fire TV device, or a Fire TV device that is fresh out of the box, there is no way to set it up without a remote of some sort. Some folks have had limited success plugging a keyboard into a TV with Fire TV built-in via the USB port or using a second Fire TV remote and pairing it with the Fire TV without one. However, if the remote is lost or broken, you'll need to procure another one.

Once the TV is set up, however, you can use the Amazon Fire TV app to control your device from your smartphone.