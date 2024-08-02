Key Takeaways Wi-Fi on Garmin watches enables automatic activity uploads and software updates.

Syncing music from Spotify and YouTube requires Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can connect to Wi-Fi using the Garmin Connect app or directly on your Garmin watch.

Garmin watches are packed with sensors and connectivity options. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, many of Garmin's offerings also feature the ability to connect to Wi-Fi networks. Connecting to Wi-Fi on your Garmin watch isn't necessary for basic functions, but it does unlock some very useful tools that can streamline your watch use.

For example, a Garmin watch can automatically upload saved activities with a Wi-Fi connection. Plus, a Wi-Fi connection will enable automatic software updates, keeping your watch up to date without you needing to remember to install anything. Wi-Fi connectivity is also the only way to sync music from third-party streaming services such as Spotify and YouTube.

Compatible Garmin watches will prompt you to add a Wi-Fi network during the setup process, but you can also add a network at any point using either your phone and the Garmin Connect app or your watch.

Related How do you pair a Garmin watch with a phone? Pairing your Garmin watch to your phone will allow you to get the most out of your powerful fitness watch.

How to connect to a Wi-Fi network using your phone and Garmin Connect

An easy way to add Wi-Fi

Close

The first method of connecting to a Wi-Fi network on your Garmin watch is by using your phone and the Garmin Connect app. Before getting started, be sure that you have downloaded and are signed in to the Garmin Connect app. You'll also need to verify that the device you want to connect to Wi-Fi is paired with your Garmin Connect account.

Open the Garmin Connect app. Select More in the bottom right corner. Select Garmin Devices. Select your Garmin watch. Select Connectivity (this may be listed as General on some Garmin devices). Select Wi-Fi. Select My Networks. Select Add a Network. Choose the network you want to connect to. Enter the password, if required. Collect Connect in the pop-up window. Tap OK once connected.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using your watch

No phone needed