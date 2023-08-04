Apple's smartwatches have conquered the world, becoming a normal sight on the wrists of millions of users and leading the way in terms of ease of use and features.

That said, if you've just bought a new Apple Watch or you're thinking of doing so, you might be wondering how to actually set it up once you've got it in your hands. Here's our quick guide to doing just that.

How to set up a new Apple Watch

First up, there are some prerequisites to cover off. Before getting started, you're going to need an iPhone 8 or later, running iOS 16 or later. If you don't know what iPhone you have, don't worry - we have a guide that can help you there, too.

Before starting, ensure that your iPhone and the new Apple Watch are both charged up, and that your iPhone is connected to either a Wi-Fi or mobile network, and has Bluetooth turned on.

Once those things are all ready, just follow the steps below to set up your new Apple Watch.

Turn on your Apple Watch and put it on your wrist Hold your Apple Watch near your iPhone When Use your iPhone to set up this Apple Watch appears, tap Continue If it doesn't appear, open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap All Watches and then Add Watch Tap through the steps, deciding whether to set it up for yourself of a family member When instructed, hold your phone over the Apple Watch so that the animation on its face is captured Wait for confirmation that your Apple Watch is paired Choose whether to set up a new watch or restore from a backup, then sign in with your Apple ID and set up a passcode for the watch Select your text settings and add whatever details you would like to, along with Apple Pay and mobile data (if you have a cellular Apple Watch) Hold your phone close to your Watch while it syncs

Once your syncing process is complete, you've set your Apple Watch up and it should be ready to use and wear for whatever needs you might have.

From here, there are plenty more things you can do with your Apple Watch, but all of its basic functionality should be ready to roll. Check out our Apple Watch tips and tricks for some handy pointers, and our list of the best Apple Watch apps for ideas of what to add to your watch.