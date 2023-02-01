Instagram has a new dynamic profile picture feature that allows you to easily flip between your profile picture and your animated avatar.

Instagram has a new dynamic profile picture feature that allows you to easily flip between your profile picture and an animated version of your Instagram Avatar that can wave. Instagram is pitching this feature as a more interesting way to customise your profile or make your profile stand out from the rest. We walk you step by step through how to set up a dynamic profile picture on Instagram.

What is a dynamic profile picture on Instagram?

A dynamic profile picture is an Instagram feature that released in January 2023. It lets you quickly flip between your standard profile picture and your Instagram Avatar. You no longer have to choose between one or the other, as you and others who visit your profile can now simply swipe to toggle between them. You can see the feature in action via this tweet:

How to set up a dynamic profile picture on Instagram

To get started, you need a few things: An Instagram account, the Instagram app for iPhone or Android, and an Instagram Avatar. (If you need help setting up your Instagram Avatar, we go over how to do that later in the guide.) Once you're all set, just follow the five steps below, and you'll be good to go. It takes less than a minute to do.

Go to the Profile Tab on Instagram. Open the Instagram app and click on the Profile tab from the bottom navigation bar. Hold down your profile picture. Tap on your profile picture and hold down until a menu appears. Swipe to the avatar section. Swipe to the section on the right for your avatar. You need to set up an Avatar to use the dynamic profile picture feature. Tap Add to Profile Picture. Literally, tap the Add to Profile Picture button. Your avatar will appear in your profile picture. You should be able to switch between it and your original profile picture.

How to set up an Instagram Avatar

You will need to set up an Instagram Avatar to use the dynamic profile picture feature. An Instagram Avatar can be a personalised digital representation of you. Instagram also generates personalised stickers of your avatar that can be shared with friends or added to stories. Setting up your avatar is a simple process that can also be done in less than a minute.

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Go to your profile, tap Edit Profile and select Create avatar You can customise your avatar with different skin tones, hairstyles, outfits, etc.

You can also preview your avatar by using the mirror feature. Once you are done, tap "Done" and "Save changes" to save your avatar.

See Instagram's support page for avatars if you need more help.

Want to know more?

