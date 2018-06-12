Did you know Samsung's SmartThings works with Google Assistant?

You can use the SmartThings app and hub to connect different smart home devices from different brands (including sensors, locks, light switches, outlets, and thermostats) together. These devices can then communicate and essentially open up limitless possibilities for you. SmartThings is compatible with hundreds of smart home devices; it's even compatible with Google Nest speakers and Google Assistant.

That means you can use your Google Nest Mini to bark voice commands at your smart home devices connected via the SmartThings hub. For instance, you can ask Google Assistant on the Nest Mini to lock and unlock the Schlage smart lock on your front door. If you're interested in connecting Google Nest speakers to SmartThings in order to voice control your smart home devices, here's how to set it all up.

If you don't own a Nest speaker, we'll also tell you how you can connect SmartThings to Google Assistant on a phone or watch.

What do you need to get started?

You need a Google Home or Nest speaker, obviously, to get voice control through one of those devices.

But if you don't own one and still want to use Google Assistant with SmartThings, you could use an Android phone or a WearOS device. Either way, you need to download the SmartThings app for Android or iOS and create an account. Once you do that, you need to prepare your specific device before starting the set-up process:

Google Home: Download the Google Home mobile app for Android or iOS and set up your Google Nest device before connecting with SmartThings.

Download the Google Home mobile app for Android or iOS and set up your Google Nest device before connecting with SmartThings. Android 6.0+ phone: Google Assistant is available on Android 6.0+ mobile phones. Ensure you have Google Assistant enabled, as your Android phone will connect directly to SmartThings through the Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is available on Android 6.0+ mobile phones. Ensure you have Google Assistant enabled, as your Android phone will connect directly to SmartThings through the Google Assistant. WearOS 2.0+ device: Download the WearOS app for Android or iOS, connect your watch, and log in to your Google account.

How to set up Google Assistant with SmartThings

Open the Google Home app and ensure the Google account listed is the one you used to set up your Google Home. Tap the + in the top left-hand corner. Tap "set up device", then Works with Google. Search for SmartThings and tap it. You'll be asked to sign into SmartThings: Enter your Samsung or SmartThings account email address. Authorise the link, allowing access to locations.

Following these steps will connect your Google and SmartThings accounts, giving Google Assistant access to those devices whether that's on a Google speaker, Android phone or WearOS watch. Essentially, once you've connected Google and SmartThings, you'll get seamless control using Google Assistant or the Google Home app.

How to assign SmartThings devices to rooms

You will need to assign your SmartThings devices to rooms in order to control them as a group with Google Assistant.

Open the Google Home app. Connected devices will be listed down the page. Select the device you want to assign to a room. At the bottom of the page tap "add to a room". Select the home you're controlling and confirm. Select the room you want the device in.

If the room doesn't exist, you can add it at this stage by creating a new room during this process. Alternatively, you can head into the settings and find "rooms and groups" and add devices to existing rooms if you prefer.

Having devices assigned to a particular room means you can say things like "turn off office" and you'll turn off everything, or "turn on officer heater" for example, rather than having to use the specific name of that device.

How to control SmartThings with Google Home

Now that you've finished the set-up process, you’re ready to control your SmartThings devices with your voice through Google Assistant. Here are some example phrases for controlling SmartThings devices. Remember you can use "OK Google" or "Hey Google".