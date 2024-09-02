Key Takeaways Google Fi Wireless offers good coverage in the US and abroad, reasonably priced plans, and it works with iPhones.

Signing up for Google Fi is easy to do on the web, and using an eSIM just requires downloading an app.

Google Fi Wireless makes switching phones easy and offers cheaper bills for data-conscious users.

If you're looking for a simple-to-use cell service with pretty good coverage in the United States and abroad, it's hard to go wrong with Google Fi Wireless. Google's been playing MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) on T-Mobile's network for years at this point, and offers reasonably priced plans, especially if you mainly care about data. Google's service also works with iPhones, so you're not limited to Android either.

As with any long-term project, there's reason to be suspicious that Google is behind Fi Wireless for the long-haul -- the Google Graveyard is well-populated -- still, it's one of your best options if you're looking for an easy cell network that you can move between phones thanks to eSIM. If you have a new phone that you're looking to get hooked up with cellular service, here's how to set up a Google Fi Wireless eSIM on your phone.

How to use a Google Fi Wireless eSIM on your phone

Sign up for Google Fi Wireless

Before you can get an eSIM activated on your phone, you need to make sure you're signed up for Google Fi Wireless. If you're already on Google Fi, then you can move on to the next section to get your eSIM up and running.

If you haven't signed up, you'll need to take care of that first. You can join Google Fi Wireless on your closest web browser (you'll have to do it this way if you're trying to use an iPhone) or inside the Google Fi Wireless app on Android. Assuming you're using an Android phone:

Download and open the Google Fi app. Tap on Get Started and log in to your Google Account or tap on one of the Google Accounts already connected to your phone. Tap on Choose plan. Select how many people are on your plan and pick from Flexible (where you only pay for the data you use), Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus (for unlimited data, use abroad, and tethering). Tap on Choose phone. Tap on either Bring your own phone or choose a Fi-compatible phone to buy. Tap on Continue, and enter your service address. Depending on whether you want to transfer your current number, tap on Bring a number or Get a new number, and then tap Continue. Add in your payment info (or choose from an existing payment method) and tap Continue. Agree to Fi's terms of service by tapping on "I accept." Tap on Confirm Purchase to complete your transaction.

For eSIM compatible phones, Google will automatically start connecting your phone to the Fi Wireless network. If your phone doesn't support eSIM, the company will send you a free physical SIM card to slot into your device. You can also view and manage your plan inside the Fi app, including how much data you're using.

Add a Google Fi Wireless eSIM to your phone

If you get a new phone or simply want to move your Fi Wireless service to another phone, doing it requires less work than setting up your account initially. Download the Fi app on the new phone and then do this:

Open the Google Fi app. Tap on Get Started and log in to the Google Account associated with Fi or tap on the account if it's already associated with your phone. When Google asks to activate Fi on your new phone, tap on Next. Confirm that the service will move from your old device if you're already set up on another phone, otherwise tap on Next.

It might take a bit before Google activates all the components of your plan (sometimes data takes longer than calls and texts), but once it does, you'll be all set to start using your phone.

Besides being easy to use, Google really can give you a cheaper bill if you're mindful about your data use.

Google Fi makes switching phones easier

It's difficult not to recommend if you're an Android user

If you're looking to buy an Android phone, and you're not already married to another carrier, consider Google Fi Wireless. Besides being easy to use, Google really can give you a cheaper bill if you're mindful about your data use. Other MVNO's offer a similarly simple sign up process and apps; Google's is just that much more reliable.