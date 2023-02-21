The DualSense Edge pro controller allows for four custom profiles. Here's how to set them up and use them in games.

Sony's DualSense Edge is the company's first pro controller for the PlayStation 5. Not only does it have an improved build quality over the conventional DualSense, plus replaceable thumbstick modules and additional paddles for the rear, it can be fully customised for different games and store four different profiles for use at the touch of a couple of buttons.

There's a default mode pre-installed, which works much like the existing PS5 controller, but you can also change all of the button configurations, the sensitivity for the thumbsticks and deadzones for the triggers.

When you first set up your DualSense Edge, you will be encouraged to assign at least one custom profile and guided through the process, but it is very likely that you'll want to add to that, or chop and change them as you try them out during games. Here then is our handy guide on how set up additional custom profiles and switch between them.

How to set up a DualSense Edge custom profile

Custom profiles can be assigned on your PlayStation 5 when first setting up the DualSense Edge controller. However, how do you know whether the button configuration or altered stick sensitivity works well in a specific title without testing it first? Therefore, you'll more than likely need to head back to custom profile setup to either alter your original selections or add new ones. Here's how.

First, head to Settings > Accessories > DualSense Edge Wireless Controller > Custom Profiles. There you can create a custom profile, assign it to one of the PlayStation buttons and name it. It will be selectable in game or on the main PlayStation menu through pressing one of the Fn buttons on the controller plus the assigned PlayStation symbol button - O, triangle, X or square.

You could either make a profile for a specific game or a genre, for example, such as "Racing".

Now check out your button assignments for the new profile. You will also want to assign functions to the rear paddles or half dome buttons - they are unassigned by default. Just head to Customise Button Assignments and select the button you wish to change by navigating to it and tapping X.

A pop-up will appear that allows you to reassign it as any other button available. Hit Apply when chosen. You can do this for every available button on the controller apart from the Fn (F1 or F2) button.

You can alter the sensivity for each thumbstick, left and right. There are a number of additional presets available, plus the ability to further tweak the sensitivity curve and deadzone. This can be done for each stick individually.

Just head to Stick Sensitivity/Dead Zone from within the Custom Profiles menu and select any of the options you wish to change and for which stick. You can also test the new sensitivity on this screen.

As well as restrict the finger pressure required to press each trigger on the controller itself, you can alter the deadzone of each trigger in the Custom Profiles menu. This fine-tunes the range you have to press each trigger for a game to measure its input.

Just head to Trigger Deadzone and select the input range for each trigger individually or for both at the same time (by selecting to "apply same settings for left and right triggers"). You can test the input tweaks here too.

Finally, you can change the vibration and trigger effect intensity on the main Custom Profiles menu. Selecting either option will open a pop-up menu with three options to choose from. It is set to "strong" by default - which is the highest setting. You can choose to lessen the vibration or feedback in a couple of extra steps.

How to choose between DualSense Edge custom profiles when playing a PS5 game

To choose a specific custom profile (or revert to default) during a game, just press either Fn button at the bottom of the DualSense Edge controller.

A pop-up window will appear listing your different profiles, so while still holding down Fn, tap the symbol button the corresponds with the profile you wish to use.

From this pop-up you can also head to the Customise Profiles screen again and adjust headphone volume and/or game/chat audio balance. While still holding down Fn, choose the start button, or use the directional pad respectively.

We hope this all helps you get the most from your DualSense Edge controller. We advise experimenting with different options and settings to find the best setup that works for you.