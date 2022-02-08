Key Takeaways Amazon Fire Kids tablets are built to be durable, affordable, and have parental controls for a child-friendly experience.

Parents can set up their child's profile, including a lock screen pin and content restrictions, through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Amazon Kids+ subscription provides curated age-appropriate content for children, allowing them to access books, apps, videos, and web content.

Kids love tablets. Between access to a library worth of books, all their favorite shows and movies, and interactive games, it's easy to see why tablets have become such a popular device for kids.

Of course, you might not want your kid using your own tablet for a litany of reasons, which is where the Amazon Fire Kids series of tablets saves the day. They're built to take a beating, have a suite of features designed to entertain and protect your child, and cost a lot less than an iPad or other high-end tablets. But getting a Fire tablet for your kid comes with lots of questions, like which one is right for you and your family?

Also, how do the parental controls work? We've rounded up everything you need to know about Amazon's Fire Kids tablets in this guide.

How to set up your Amazon Fire Kids tablet

If it's the first time opening your Fire tablet, you'll be prompted by the usual set-up steps, like selecting which language you'd like to use and setting up your internet connection. From there, you'll be prompted to set up your Fire Tablet by logging into your Amazon account. It's important you use your own Amazon account. Don't create a new account for your child, that will come later. Here's a step-by-step breakdown.

Log in to your Amazon account or create a new one. Set a lock screen pin. This can be used to safeguard inappropriate apps and prevent your child from making purchases. Set up your child's profile. It will be added to your Amazon profile, giving you access to a suite of parental controls.

Once you've added your child to the tablet, you can set up the parental controls in the settings menu or through Amazon's Parent Dashboard on your phone or laptop. There are handy features that let you easily control screen time and adjust what age range of content your child will see.

How to manage screen time and available content on a Fire Kids tablet

Once your child's profile is set up on the Fire tablet, you can control their screen time and what content through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Once you've added your child's profile to a tablet, the Parent Dashboard will work on any of your devices, allowing you to set all types of preferences and content guidelines for your child's new devices. You can do more than just control screen time, but also set educational goals centered around the amount of time they can read or listen to books versus watching videos.

Click the profile icon at the top right. Select time limits. Select your profile and enter your pin code. This will open the Daily Goals and Time Limits menu where you can set time limits, turn the device on and off, set educational goals, and select which content you'd like available to them.

How to add apps and content to Amazon Kids

To keep your child's tablet fresh and engaging, you'll often need to add new books, apps, and games. The Amazon Kids Dashboard simplifies this by giving you complete control over what gets added to your child's profile. Your kids can request apps, but they won't get access until you review and approve them. This not only keeps inappropriate content at bay but also ensures they don't make any purchases without your knowledge.

Find apps or games

Amazon's selection is vast, offering plenty of options to enrich your kids' profiles. For starters, PBS Kids is a fantastic app choice. It's packed with free content from beloved shows like Sesame Street, not to mention a bunch of fun, educational games. And if your child loves creativity, the Amazon app store is brimming with coloring book apps. These are great because they often feature characters from popular children's movies and shows, so you can always find something that matches your kid's current obsession.

You can also add videos from your Amazon account. For instance, my daughter adores the Trolls movies, so I've added them to her profile. This means she can watch them during her screen time, and thanks to the Fire Kids tablet, I've been spared from endless reruns -- though I must admit, I've still seen Trolls Band Together more times than I can count.

It's easy enough to add content, but you have to follow these steps:

In the adult profile, head to Amazon Apps and find the app or game you want, download and install it. Open the Amazon Kids Dashboard app, and select content from the menu on the left. Tap "Amazon Content" and you'll see any apps, books, videos, audible content, or Alexa skills you've added to your adult Amazon account. Select the apps or content you want to add. Sign back into the child's profile to access the app or content.

The Amazon Fire Kids tablet comes with some pre-installed content, but as your children grow, you might want to add more. You have the control to allow access to additional apps and games, enabling you to decide what your child is exposed to, in addition to Amazon's built-in protection.

Parental controls within apps

It's important to remember that if you install external apps like movie streaming services, you'll need to set up parental controls within those apps separately. The Fire tablet's parental controls do not extend to third-party applications. You also have the option to add specific websites or web videos, tailoring content to your child's interests. This could include educational websites or selected YouTube content, without granting unrestricted access to all of YouTube. Keep in mind, however, that adding these resources is a manual process and might require some time.

What is Amazon Kids+?

Amazon Kids+ is a subscription service from Amazon loaded with content for kids. It was previously called Fire for Kids Unlimited, or FreeTime Unlimited. As we've mentioned, this is a service that comes free for one-year with the Fire Kids Edition tablet, but you can also subscribe to it separately if you'd rather buy the standard tablet.

Amazon restructured the pricing in June 2022, so there's one price for Prime subscribers and one for non-Prime subscribers. The option for a single child has been removed, and now all subscribers can have up to four children using a subscription. There are options for monthly or yearly subscriptions. Amazon also offers a free one-month trial, if you want to give it a go.

Amazon Kids+ provides a few benefits over the regular Amazon Kids offering that comes with all Fire tablets. Amazon curates content and makes it available to children through the Fire tablet, so that they have access to age-appropriate books, apps, videos and web content.

This opens up the range of content that's available to children, allowing them to make some additional selections, like accessing more books, without parental intervention. Unlike the content you might assign, this is all verified as appropriate by Amazon. You retain the ability to add more content, as above, if you want to.

The Amazon Kids+ content is broken down into different age ranges, something that you can choose from the child's profile, and if you have older children who want more content, opting for Unlimited is a good way of knowing they have access to content without constant requests to buy or grant access to more stuff.

Whether you think that Amazon Kids+ is worth it will very much come down to how much content you think your kids need, and whether you think the subscription will outweigh the amount you spend on buying fresh content for them.

Which Amazon Fire Kids tablet should you buy?

Amazon sells a few different versions of its Fire tablet: the Fire HD 10, Fire HD 8, and the Fire 7. Each Fire Tablet also features a Kids, and a Kids Pro model that includes a built-in protective shell and a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+. All the Fire Kids Pro tablets are made for six to 12-year-old kids, while the regular kids tablets are made for three to seven-year-old children.

Choosing the best option for your family really comes down to the age of your child and how much you trust them to take care of a tablet.

The first decision you'll need to make is whether you want one of Amazon's Kids Fire tablets that includes a protective shell and a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+. Pocket-lint's choice for the best tablet for kids is the 2023 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids, as it features all the bells and whistles a Fire Kids tablet can offer. If your child is a little older and doesn't need a protective shell, then we recommend the Amazon Fire HD 8. It's our choice for the best Amazon Fire tablet overall, because of its amazing performance packed into an affordable price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) Best Fire tablet with a protective case The Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro was already a great tablet for kids, and the updated 2023 edition is even better as it's 25% faster and has an improved 13 hours of battery life. It also comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, which has a wide range of age-appropriate apps, games, and videos. $190 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 8 HD Best Fire tablet without a case The latest version of the Amazon Fire 8 HD features 13 hours of battery life and is up to 30% faster than previous models. It comes in two different storage options to choose from: 32GB and 64GB. $100 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, features a 10-inch HD display and is on the more expensive side of the Fire tablet spectrum, while the Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display and is a mid-tier price option. Whether you'd like to save money or get your child the best possible display, Amazon has Fire tablet options to suit your needs.

All the Amazon Fire models run on the same user interface and offer the same software features, including all the controls you need to make it safe for your kids. This is an advantage over regular Android tablets, and it's substantially cheaper than an Apple iPad, although if you've bought a lot of iTunes content or have iOS-specific apps in mind, that might be a barrier to your choices.

More Amazon Fire Kids tablet FAQ

What's the difference between the Amazon Parent Dashboard and the Amazon Kids Dashboard?

Amazon's Parent Dashboard is for parents to monitor and manage their children's activities on Amazon devices and services. It allows parents to view activity reports, set educational goals, manage content, and control screen time. The Parent Dashboard is typically accessed through a web browser at the Amazon website or through the settings on your Amazon device.

Amazon Kids Dashboard is part of the Amazon Kids (formerly FreeTime) interface on Amazon devices like the Fire Kids tablets. It's designed for children to use and provides a kid-friendly environment with access to approved content like books, videos, apps, and games. Parents can customize this dashboard through the Parent Dashboard to ensure it's age-appropriate. The Kids Dashboard is directly accessible on the Amazon device, usually via the Amazon Kids app or a dedicated section on the device's home screen.

How do I create a child profile on the Amazon Fire tablet?

Creating a child profile allows you to personalize your child's experience with age-appropriate content and settings on a Fire tablet.

Access Settings: Swipe down and tap the gear icon. Go to Profiles & Family Library: Find this option in settings. Add a child profile: Enter details and select a theme, then save.

Can I set screen time limits on the Amazon Fire Kids tablet?

Yes, screen time limits help manage the duration and times your child can use the tablet, promoting healthy digital habits.

Open Parent Dashboard: Use browser or tablet settings. Select child’s profile: Choose the profile to manage. Set daily goals and time limits: Adjust settings for bedtimes and goals.

How do I enable web browsing for my child on the Amazon Fire Kids tablet?

You can turn on web browsing with restrictions, allowing your child to explore the internet safely under your guidance.

Open the Amazon Kids app from the Home tab. Choose your child's profile. Swipe down and tap the Settings (gear) icon. Scroll to Web Settings and toggle on Enable Web Browser.

Alternatively, use the Amazon Parent Dashboard:

Visit the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Select your child and go to Settings. Choose Modify Web Browser to enable, modify, or disable it.

When the web browser is active, you can approve specific web content.