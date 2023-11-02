Black Friday is almost upon us, and if you want to make the most of the great deals and discounts available on Amazon, then you're going to need to get organised. Thankfully, if you have an Echo smart display, you have the perfect companion to help you keep track of your all of your orders. It can even suggest some great deals for you, too. And when you've found all the best discounts, you can take a look at your shopping basket and even confirm your order - all from your Echo device. Here's how to set up Alexa to display your Black Friday Amazon orders.

How to display your Amazon orders on an Echo Show

You can get your Echo Show to display your current orders on the screen. It's possible to do this at any time just by saying 'Alexa, where's my stuff?' but you can set up your Echo Show to automatically show your orders as one of the rotating options on the smart display.

Swipe down from the top of your Echo Show screen to access the menu. Tap Settings. Swipe down and tap Home and Clock. Select Home Content. Swipe down and ensure that Your Deliveries is turned on. Swipe down to the very bottom of the screen and ensure that Rotate Continuously is turned on. Your orders will now appear as one of the screens that display in rotation on your Echo Show. You can increase the frequency that your orders are displayed on your Echo Show by turning off some of the other options that you don't want to see.

How to get Alexa to display the titles of your orders

You may find that although you can see your orders on your Echo Show, you can't see the titles or images of the products that you've ordered. This is an intentional setting that stops Alexa from saying or displaying the title of products that you've ordered, so that if they've been ordered for someone else in your household, you don't ruin the surprise. It's possible to change these settings in the Alexa app, however. You can even get Alexa to say or show titles even for products that are marked as gifts or that are likely to be gifts as they've been purchased close to major holidays.

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap More. Select Settings. Tap Notifications. Under Categories, tap Amazon Shopping. Under Say Or Show Item Titles turn on For items in delivery updates. Toggle Including items in your shopping basket marked as gifts, or those that might be gifts during major holidays to the setting that you want. You can also change these settings online by going to amazon.com/deliverycards and signing in to your account.

How to see your Amazon deals on an Echo Show

Your Echo Show can show you more than simply the status of your current orders. It can also show you Amazon deals that are tailor-made just for you. You can have these display automatically on your Echo Show, or just ask Alexa to show you some deals.

Swipe down from the top of your Echo Show to open the menu. Select Settings. Swipe down and select Home and Clock. Tap Home Content. Swipe down and make sure Shopping Recommendations is turned on. You should now see deals appear on your Home screen as part of the rotation. If you want to see your deals instantly, just say 'Alexa, show me my deals'.

How to see your Amazon shopping basket on an Echo Show

Your Echo Show won't automatically show you items that are in your shopping basket that you haven't paid for yet as part of the rotating information on your display. However, it is possible to quickly see the items that are in your shopping basket just by asking Alexa. If you have Voice Purchasing turned on, you can even check out with your voice - meaning you can shop and check out without needing to be on a device, which can be super easy.

Say 'Alexa, show my shopping basket'. You'll see any items you currently have saved in your basket. If you want to remove any of the items from your basket, tap Remove or say something like 'Alexa, remove number one'. If you want to make your purchase, say 'Alexa, buy now'. You may need to give your purchase confirmation code if you've set one up.

How to enable Voice Purchasing on an Echo Show

If you don't have Voice Purchasing enabled, you won't be able to checkout using your voice. It's simple to turn on Voice Purchasing through the Alexa app. You can also set up purchase confirmation methods such as a pin code or voice recognition, so that no one else can buy things from your account.

Open the Alexa app. Tap Settings. Select Account Settings. Tap Voice Purchasing. Toggle Voice Purchasing on. You can make Voice Purchasing more secure by tapping Purchase Confirmation. Select Voice Profile or Voice Code as your confirmation preference. If you don't already have one, you can set up a Voice Profile to recognise your voice.

You're now ready to take advantage of the great Black Friday deals on Amazon using just your voice.

