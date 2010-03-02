You're probably aware that VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can protect your privacy and keep your browsing secure. The next thing you might be wondering is how to install a VPN on your device. Good news - it's really easy, and only takes a few minutes.

VPNs provide native apps that you can download directly onto your device and start using, just like you'd set up a Facebook or Gmail app on your smartphone. This guide will show you the procedure for installing a VPN on major devices by following just a few steps.

Pocket-lint

Choose a reliable VPN service

First and foremost, start by choosing a robust VPN service with a reputation for performance - our list of the very best VPN options should help. Your choice should also be compatible with your device to support most online activities. You might want to consider things like security features, server network, speeds, user-friendliness, and many more.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN are some of the best names in the industry worth checking out. Create an account with your chosen service and save the details because you'll need them to log in to the app later.

Set Up the VPN

There are two major ways to get a VPN working on your device. The first and easiest method is to download the VPN app/client app from the official website or web app store.

1. Direct VPN set-up method for PC, Phone, Tablet, Android TV, and more

The direct method works more or less the same on any device. You can follow this procedure whether you're installing on macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iPhone/iPad, or Fire TV Stick.

Read more: Best VPNs for Mac: Reviewed for streaming, browsing, or traveling

In this example, we're going to use NordVPN, and we'll install it on a Mac. I’ve chosen NordVPN because it's trustworthy and works seamlessly across major platforms, including browsers.

1. Create an account. Sign up for an account on the NordVPN official website, if you haven't done so.

2. Download the app. Next, it’s just a matter of installing NordVPN. You can get the download directly from the NordVPN website or online app stores (App Store, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store, or any that works on your device). Never install a security app that doesn't come from a legitimate, trustworthy source.

3. Sign in to your account. After installing, launch the app and enter the account details you registered with earlier. Follow any guide prompts that show up afterward until the app home screen finally appears.

Pocket-lint

4. Connect to a server. You're not protected until you connect to a server (check if the app shows UPROTECTED text in red at the top). Choose a location from the NordVPN server list on the left, or tap a region on the map to get connected. Alternatively, click on the Quick Connect feature at the top right of the window to be automatically connected to a fast and optimal server based on your location. The statues will now change to PROTECTED (in green).

Pocket-lint

5. Customize settings. You can play with the settings and make the VPN work better for you. For example, you can make NordVPN launch automatically whenever your computer starts by changing settings in the "Preferences" section. You can also enable the Threat Protection feature (or Lite on your phone) to block trackers and dangerous links. It does a pretty good job of getting rid of ads on most platforms too.

Pocket-lint

Also, you can enable the Auto-connect feature (in the preferences) so that NordVPN automatically kicks in to protect your device before connecting to any unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

Pocket-lint

Read more: How to watch streaming services using a VPN

2. Manual VPN Set-Up Method

The manual set-up method requires a little more effort. After signing up for the VPN service, you have to find details of the servers you want to use (often available on the provider website) such as server address/name, VPN type. Here's how to set up on various devices:

Manual VPN set up on Windows PC

On your Windows device, go to "Settings." Click "Network and Internet." Choose the "VPN" option, then "Add a VPN connection." Fill in the required details as follows. VPN provider: choose the "Windows (built-in)" option; Connection name: (give a relevant name); Server name or address: provide the details you obtained from the provider. Click "Save" and return to the "VPN" section (in step 3 above). Click on the name of the VPN connection you've just set up. Click "Connect" and enter your VPN service login credentials. That's it, you can now browse safely from your Windows PC.

Read more: Best VPNs for Windows: Secure and fast options for your device

Manual VPN set up on Mac

On your macOS laptop or desktop menu, find "System Settings." Click "Network" on the options offered, and then tap the + (plus) sign at the bottom left. Click "VPN" and then you'll get the option to create a connection and name it. Fill in the server type, server name, and address on the form (details offered by your VPN provider). Next, click "Authentication Settings" and then enter your VPN service logins (name and password). That's it, you can now click "Connect" to enjoy the VPN protection.

Manual VPN set up on Android

Go to the settings on your device (often represented by a gear icon). Scroll down and find "VPN" (tap to open). Go to the bottom and click "Add VPN" to start a new setup. Give a name for this VPN connection and choose a protocol in the "Type" section. Also, enter the server address (from your VPN provider) as well as username and password That's it, connect to this VPN connection and browse safely.

Manual VPN set up on iOS

On your iPhone or iPad, go to "Settings", then "General." Click on "VPN & Device Management", then "VPN" and "Add VPN Configuration." Choose a tunneling protocol and enter the required VPN details, like server address, remote ID, etc. (information provided by your VPN service). Click "Done" and you're ready to go.

Read more: Best iPhone VPNs: Security in the palm of your hand

Manual VPN set up on router

Installing a VPN on a router gives you the option to protect all your personal and household devices at one go. Here's how to set up a VPN manually on a router.

Get the IP address for your router device (it could be at the back or on the manual guide). Open your browser (Chrome, Safari, or whichever), and type the IP address on the address/URL bar. Log in to the router device admin panel with the necessary credentials. On the settings menu, find "VPN" and go to "VPN Client" (not VPN server). Enter the details from your VPN provider (often the provider website has configuration information for router). Once you've entered all the required information and processes, save it. Find the activation button for the VPN connection you've created and connect. That's it. Your network is now secured.

Winding up

You don't have to be a tech geek to set up a VPN. As long as you can download and install an app, that's all it takes. Once you've set up your VPN, you can easily connect to secure servers worldwide and browse safely on your device.

Choosing a robust and user-friendly VPN service streamlines the installation and connection process, allowing you to seamlessly use the VPN without any prior experience. If you're looking for any recommendations, NordVPN and Express VPN are my best selections. They're reliable and highly compatible with devices, so you can easily download and install without the need for manual configuration.

FAQs when you're setting up a VPN

Why is my VPN not working?

VPN malfunction can be a result of many factors, including slow or unstable internet. You could also be having settings that are preventing connections, so check that your VPN setting apps are okay. Try disabling the kill switch, ad/malware tracker, and automatic connection features and see if it works.

The issue could also be due to an outdated app, so check that you have the most recent updates. It can even be that you've been logged out, or the sign-in credentials have changed. Try logging out and then back in. If it isn't working still, get in touch with the VPN's support team for assistance.

When should I use a VPN?

A VPN is an essential tool for online protection, so you can always use it while browsing the internet. Whenever you're worried about getting hacked or tracked by third parties (including websites and your internet service provider), then you should enable your VPN. Also, you can use VPN software to get an IP address of a foreign country where you want to access geographically restricted content or services.