Like many other big apps, WhatsApp is constantly testing new features and user experiences to give you new options as you message groups and individuals, and its beta apps make it easier to see what might be coming down the pike.

One such beta branch was spotted by WABetaInfo in June 2023, offering the chance for users to send video messages recorded directly in WhatsApp, rather than simply by attaching video files. Here's how it's going to work.

How to send video messages on WhatsApp

For now, if you're a normal WhatsApp user who isn't enrolled in any betas and uses the standard version of the app, sending video messages is very simple.

Follow these steps to send one:

Open WhatsApp on your phone Choose a chat and tap on it At the bottom right of your display tap the camera icon Swipe left or tap Video at the bottom of the display Record a video Review your video and add a caption if you like Hit the blue send arrow to send it

This will send the video to your chosen contact or group - but, crucially, it'll also save the video to your camera roll. This is because WhatsApp is technically just using your camera app and recording a video, saving it, then sending the file.

The new way that WhatsApp will handle things for video messages is a little different, although we're confident you'll still be able to attach existing videos like how it works now, too.

It will add a new button to the bottom of your display, replacing the existing microphone button, to let you record quick videos or audios that send the instant you're done making them, and don't save to your camera roll.

This will make for a system much more reminiscent of Snapchat's image and video messaging, and the videos will apparently be private and won't be able to be forwarded, along with being encrypted.

How to get the WhatsApp beta

Although the beta feature in question in available on both iOS and Android, you can only currently join beta testing branches on Android - do that by heading to this page and opting in.

This will mean that your app can be updated with a new version that could bring the new video calling feature to your phone for you to test. The feature isn't guaranteed for all testers, though, so there's no way to ensure you get it.