Key Takeaways Samsung is halting the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro release due to reports of easily broken ear tips.

Owners with faulty buds can contact Samsung for support, or visit an official Service Center.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were announced at Samsung Unpacked on July 10, and they made waves for physically resembling Apple's Airpods Pro.

Samsung is temporarily halting the release of its latest and greatest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds, following complaints of easily-broken ear tips in the initial shipment of units.

"To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said Samsung in a statement to Android Authority.

The quality control issue appears to stem from the swappable ear tips included with the wireless earbuds, with early adopters finding them to be particularly prone to ripping apart during normal use.

Some retailers -- notably Amazon -- have pulled listings for the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 entirely, with no mention of when the product purchase page will return.

What to do if you've already received your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

In the same statement to Android Authority, Samsung states that "Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Center."

Unfortunately, the company doesn't specify further, or include any specific links or resources within its statement. If you navigate to Samsung's support website, thankfully, you'll be able to find the closest Service Center within your area. A support phone number, email address, and live chat service ia also available by following this link.

Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were introduced along with a slew of new mobile tech products at Samsung's recent Unpacked event

Samsung first announced the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at its Unpacked event on July 10, alongside new smartwatches and updates to its lineup of flagship foldable smartphones. Early impressions of the new Buds 3 Pro are out, and all analyzes seem to agree on one thing -- these new earbuds look physically very similar to Apple's Airpods Pro.

Samsung's official website currently states that the Buds 3 Pro are available August 28, which will hopefully give the South Korean company enough time to sort out the quality control issues before seeding the devices out more broadly to consumers.