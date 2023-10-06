Your Apple Wallet can already store your bank cards, boarding passes, tickets for sports or music events, hotel key cards, store cards, student ID cards, and even your driver's license or state ID. If you're in the UK, it's also now possible to view your UK bank balance directly within the Wallet app on your iPhone, too. As well as your available balance, you can also see a list of your most recent transactions or look back through folders of your older transactions. If you want to be able to quickly see if you have enough money left to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch Ultra, then here's how to see your UK bank balance in Apple Wallet.

What does adding my bank account to Apple Wallet do?

By adding your UK bank account to your Apple Wallet, you can see the current available balance of your bank account from directly within the Wallet app, without having to open the banking app on your iPhone. As well as the current balance, you can also see a breakdown of your most recent transactions, as well as historical data for your transactions in previous months. It's a quick way to keep track of your spending and your bank balance without having to sign in to your banking apps.

How to see your UK bank balance in Apple Wallet

In order to see your UK bank balance in Apple Wallet, you'll need to have a debit or credit card from your UK bank already added to your Apple Wallet. If this isn't the case, you'll need to add your debit or credit card to Apple Wallet first.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap on the debit or credit card from the bank account that you want to add. Underneath the card, you should see a notification that reads See Balances and Full Transaction History for This Account. Tap the notification then Continue to connect your UK bank account to your Wallet. Read and accept the terms and conditions. Confirm that you're willing to give Wallet access to your contact details, account details, account balances and transactions, and payment details from your bank account by tapping Continue. Follow the on-screen instructions to sign in to your banking app and grant the relevant permissions. Once you're done, you're returned to the Wallet app and will be able to see your available balance and latest transactions.

What do I need to be able to see my UK bank balance in Apple Wallet?

In order to be able to see your UK bank balance in Apple Wallet, you'll need to be running iOS 17.1 or later. The official release of iOS 17.1 isn't yet available, so you'll need to wait until it's released and update your iPhone, or you can sign up to install the iOS 17.1 public beta.

Is the Wallet bank balance feature available in other countries?

Currently, this feature is available exclusively in the UK, as it relies on using the UK's Open Banking framework. However, all indications are that Apple is working on making the feature available in the US. Whether it eventually makes it to other countries remains to be seen.