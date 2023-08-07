Facebook is one of the longest-lasting and most widespread social media platforms out there, and its system of friends and connections means you can build up quite a web of people to talk to and follow.

However, especially if you've been on the network for years, you might want to know just who's following you on Facebook, so that you can perhaps tailor your posts and comments to your audience. Here's how.

How to see who follows you on the Facebook app

If you're using Facebook on your phone, the steps below will help you out.

Open Facebook Tap on your profile picture at the top-left of your homepage In your profile, tap on See Your About Info At the bottom of this page, find the Followers section and tap See All

There you go - you're looking at a list of everyone who follows you.

How to see who follows you on Facebook on desktop

If you're on a desktop or laptop and want to see your Facebook follower list through the web version, here are the steps to follow instead.

Log into Facebook Tap on your name on the sidebar on the left of the screen Click on More on the list of sections under your profile picture Click on Followers in this list to view the list

If you don't have any followers (and that's perfectly normal if you're not an influencer) then this option won't appear in the list!

What are Facebook followers?

Facebook was built on a foundation of friends - connections that had to be accepted by both sides of the system so that you could be listed as friends on each other's pages.

Followers are a much later addition, built so that people can follow interests and personalities that they might not know personally. Following a band, for example, will ensure that you see any updates they post, and the same might be true of a sports team or celebrity.

Since anyone can allow followers to sign up to view their public updates, this is a way to send out updates that are a little more public, in a way that's a bit more similar to the likes of Twitter.