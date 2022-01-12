There are some great features on iPhone and Mac devices, one of which is Autofill - the ability to save contact and credit card information on Safari so you don't have to re-enter the long card number, expiry date and security code every time you buy something on a website.

Old cards remain saved on Autofill, even when they have expired, which can lead to an unnecessarily large list of cards to select from. Don't worry though, here's how to find your saved cards on iPhone and Mac and how to delete them and clear Autofill.

How to find and see saved credit cards on iPhone

To find and see stored credit cards on iPhone, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down to Safari Tap on 'Autofill' under the 'General' section Tap on 'Saved Credit Cards' Authenticate using Touch ID, Face ID or your iPhone passcode

A list of your saved credit cards will appear. You can click on any of them individually to see the cardholder, card number, expiry and card description. Tap 'Edit' in the top right corner to edit any of these sections.

You can change the card description by tapping on any of the cards in the list, hitting Edit in the top right corner and then tapping on the description to rename.

How to delete and clear credit card info on Autofill on iPhone

To delete or clear Autofill on iPhone, and remove a card from appearing in the suggested list when you checkout on a Safari website, follow these steps:

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down to Safari Tap on 'Autofill' under the 'General' section Tap on 'Saved Credit Cards' Authenticate using Touch ID, Face ID or your iPhone passcode Tap on 'Edit' in the top right corner Select the credit cards you want to remove or delete Tap on 'Delete' in the top left corner

You can also delete a card by following steps 1-5 and then tapping on the individual card to pull up the information on it. From here, tap 'Edit' in the top right corner and then 'Delete Credit Card' below the information.

How to add a credit card to Autofill on iPhone

To add a credit card to the Autofill feature on iPhone so it will appear in the suggested list of cards when you check out on a website, follow the steps below:

Open Settings on your iPhone Scroll down to Safari Tap on 'Autofill' under the 'General' section Tap on 'Saved Credit Cards' Authenticate using Touch ID, Face ID or your iPhone passcode Tap on 'Add Credit Card' You can then either use your iPhone's camera to scan your card by selecting 'Use Camera' Or you can enter the cardholder name, number, expiry, security code, and description manually. Tap 'Done' in the top right corner when you've finished

How to find and see saved credit cards on Mac

To find and see saved credit cards on a Mac, follow the steps below:

Open Safari on your Mac Click on the Safari tab in the menu bar at the top of your screen Select 'Settings' Tap on the 'Autofill' option at the top of the pop up box Tap on the 'Edit' button next to the Credit Cards box Enter your password A list of your credit cards saved on Autofill will appear

How to delete and clear saved credit card info on Mac

To delete or remove saved credit card information on a Mac, follow these steps:

Follow steps 1-7 as above Select the credit card you want to remove or delete from Autofill Hold down shift to select multiple Press the 'Remove' button

How to add a credit card to Autofill on Mac

To add a credit card to the Autofill feature on Mac, follow these steps: