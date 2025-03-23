Summary Scheduled messages in iOS 18 allow for punctual greetings at midnight.

Use the scheduling feature in Messages by tapping 'Send Later.'

Reschedule, edit, or delete messages freely before the delivery time.

I'm on a winning streak with being the first person to wish my family and friends a happy birthday since iOS 18 came out. How do I always remember to send a message at midnight on the dot, you ask? I don't. Most of the time, I've been peacefully passed out for a couple of hours already when that cheery message goes through. I don't lose sleep , and my loved ones think I'm just that considerate and punctual.

Unfortunately, I'm really not that punctual. I'm also terrible at remembering birthdays, let alone remembering to text people for anything in the first place. Luckily, iOS 18 makes me look like a hero with what I consider its hallmark feature -- which sure isn't the god-awful new Photos app layout . It's the ability to schedule messages for later.

Here's how to do it yourself.

How to schedule a message on your iPhone

You can use any Apple device with iOS 18 or later

Unfortunately, you can't schedule messages for more than two weeks out, so make sure any special events are written down in your notes or calendar. But within that 14-day threshold, you can schedule messages to your heart's content.

Here's exactly how:

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. Tap the '+' icon on the left side of your text box. Select Send Later. Tap on the time that populates in the text box and choose what time you want your message to send. Note that the text box has become a dashed line. That means it will only be sent at the time you've chosen. Enter your message, and then tap the up arrow to schedule it.

Your message will maintain the dashed outline until it is sent at the designated time.

Change the time, edit the message, or delete the message

Sometimes you change your mind