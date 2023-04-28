Snapchat is still a massive social media network, and has a bit of unique position in the market thanks to a userbase that skews toward youth culture.

It's got a bunch of features but one that gets a lot of traction is Snapcodes, which are quick ways to share links in the form of a fun code you can scan in the app or in your phone's camera. Here's how to scan a Snapcode you've found in a couple of different ways.

How to scan a Snapchat Snapcode

If you've got Snapchat installed on your smartphone and you come across a Snapcode, whether printed out at an event or sent to you by someone you know, this is the quickest way to access it.

Open Snapchat Open the Snapchat camera Point your camera at the Snapcode and let it recognise the pattern Tap on the Snapcode detected at the bottom of your screen

This will access the Snapcode and, for example, start the process of adding the user in question as a friend on Snapchat, which is the main use of Snapcodes.

That's how you do things if you're looking at a Snapcode in front of you, but the steps are a little different if you have a saved image of the Snapcode in your camera roll:

Open Snapchat Tap on the add friend button near the top-right of the display (a silhouette with a "+" next to it) Tap on the Snapcode button that appears next to the search bar Choose the Snapcode from your camera roll

This should add the person in question to your friends list, without you have to find a way to point your camera at their Snapcode.

How to create your Snapcode

If you're wondering how to make your own Snapcode to share with people so that you can give as well as take, the steps are very simple too, thankfully.

Open Snapchat Tap on your profile icon at the top-left of the display Tap on your Snapcode

This will generate your Snapcode, and also let you view in in larger sizes. From here you'll find the option to share the code, although you can also just screenshot it and send it however you like if you find that easier.