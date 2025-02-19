Summary Plan your route with online maps for an efficient and reliable journey.

Pre-condition your car while charging to save time and battery life on the road.

Check tire pressure, remove excess weight, and drive slower to maximize efficiency.

Range anxiety is no joke. If you own an electric vehicle, or are planning to buy one, you might worry about long-distance road trips . Most EV owners have in-home EV charging , but rely on public chargers away from home. America's charging network has grown since 2021, but the issue of unreliable chargers still causes concern.

Even if you plan your route with charging stops, there is no guarantee the charge point will be available and in working order. However, there are a few ways to maximize battery range to make sure you reach your destination -- and can get back home.

I have collated these tips from first-hand experience, direct from manufacturers, and other authoritative sources.

1 Plan your route

Use online maps to find the best route

Set your destination on a navigation system, even if you know how to get there. Most new cars have online maps, like Google Maps or Waze, built-in. Not only do they tell you where to go, they can suggest the most economical route, and monitor live traffic to avoid congestion. Using the built-in maps on an EV also preconditions the battery to charge faster on a planned stop.

Google Maps Google Maps is a popular navigational app compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. See at Google Play Store See at Apple

2 Precondition your car

Heat your car while it's charging

The initial heating or cooling of a vehicle requires more power than maintaining the temperature. If possible, you should pre-condition your cabin remotely while the car is still plugged in. This will save time ahead of your trip, and battery life when you're on the go.

Heated seats and steering wheels require less power than climate controls. Try using these next time you need to save energy.

3 Check tire pressure

Correct tire pressures improve efficiency

Ensuring you have the correct tire pressure should be an essential check before any trip, whether you have an electric vehicle or not. Flat tires have more contact with the road, becoming harder to turn. While overinflated tires can explode. Your tire pressure can be found inside the charging port cover, door sill, or owner's manual.

4 Remove unnecessary items

Saving weight saves range

If you're the type of person who throws everything in the trunk and promises to move it later, now is the time to actually do it. Carrying more than you need means there is more weight for the electric motors to move, which draws more power from the battery. Keeping your car as light as possible will help with efficiency.

5 Leave early

Driving slower uses less energy

If you've planned your route already, you should have an idea of how long the journey will take. Make sure you embark in plenty of time; slightly early is best. Leaving the exact commute time, or running behind, pressures you to make up lost time by driving faster. In an EV, especially, driving faster uses more energy. As well as saving range, you'll also be less stressed, more focused, and safer.