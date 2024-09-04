Key Takeaways Use only supported chargers to prevent paint peeling on Galaxy devices.

You can do things like avoid magnetic objects, use compatible chargers, and refrain from using old power outlets.

Extend your battery life by adjusting brightness, closing apps, and turning off unnecessary features like Always On Display.

If you own or are thinking about purchasing a new Galaxy smartphone, only use supported chargers provided by Samsung or sanctioned third-party partners. As highlighted by user reports online, incompatible third-party chargers can lead to cosmetic damage -- or worse -- to your Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6 or other recent smartphones.

There have been reports that incompatible third-party chargers and "products" can cause the paint to peel off newer Galaxy devices. It'd be understandable if the knee-jerk reaction was that certain chargers would cause a smartphone to overheat, damaging the battery. However, it turns out some third-party chargers aren't actually grounded properly. Current leakage happen, affecting the anodization, which can lead to the peeling of the paint.

Fear not, though. There are many ways to charge your Galaxy device safely without worrying about cosmetic or internal damage.

Best practices for charging your Galaxy devices

Don't run the risk of damaging your smartphone or its battery

The most obvious way to preserve the battery of your Galaxy smartphone is by charging it safely. While some tips might seem obvious, there are others that even I sometimes overlook. A gentle reminder from time to time can do us all some good:

When charging wirelessly, be cautious of any magnetic or metal objects. Whether it's a coin, bobby pin, or credit card, magnetic fields of any kind can potentially cause damage to your phone or charger.

Use compatible chargers within the Samsung ecosystem.

Avoid using old or potentially damaged power outlets when charging.

Keep your device stored in a cool environment when charging. Avoid direct sunlight, especially in the summer, as it can cause your device to overheat.

Avoid letting your smartphone's battery completely drain. Current lithium-ion batteries are best charged with partial battery remaining rather than fully depleted.

These tips encourage both wired and wireless charging safely. I'm even guilty of keeping my phone charging outside on a patio in the summer. Keeping these tips in mind, you'll be able to better preserve your smartphone for years of use before you need to upgrade.

Use supported chargers on your Galaxy device

Avoid budget-friendly chargers and incompatibile charging devices

It should go without saying, but cheap chargers and ones that aren't officially supported by Samsung can severely damage your device. Using these can lead to improper charging of the battery, causing irreparable damage over time. Plus, as Samsung notes, incompatible third-party chargers can also lead to the paint peeling off the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, etc.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 supports fast, super fast, and wireless charging.

So, with this in mind, here are some brands you can count on:

Samsung

Anker

Belkin

UGreen

Baseus

InfinaCore

Samsung's Galaxy S24 supports Fast, Super Fast, and wireless charging. To take advantage of its fast charging, an adaptive fast charging cable capable of supporting 25W is required. For Super Fast Charging, a 45W charger is needed. Keep this in mind as using an incompatible charger with additional wattage or less than required may impact effectiveness.

How to extend battery life on your Galaxy smartphone

Lower your brightness and close apps

On top of ensuring you're charging your phone safely, it's also worth considering ways to extend your battery life. With some of these tips in mind, you can dramatically extend your battery life and even space out how often you need to charge your smartphone -- which, believe it or not, also helps the capacity over time.

To reduce the brightness of your display:

Swipe down from the top of the home screen. Drag the brightness slider towards the left of the screen.

To close all unused apps:

Long-press the Overview button on the lower left side of the display. Swipe up on each app or select Close All.

Turn off Always On Display:

Within the Settings menu, select Lock screen and security. Turn off AOD.

Turn off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS:

Swipe down from the top of the screen. Toggle each one as desired.

Turn on Power Saving mode:

Go to Settings. Navigate to Device Maintenance and Battery. Toggle the option on.