Key Takeaways UTM SE: Retro PC Emulator is an app that lets you run Windows XP virtually on your iPad.

The emulator requires a Windows XP virtual machine and Windows XP ISO to work.

Windows XP classics like Pinball, Solitaire and Minesweeper work great.

If you could run Windows XP on your iPad and live out those classic early 2000s days once again anywhere you are, would you? Well, a new emulation app that just launched on the App Store can help you live out your Windows XP on-the-go dreams.

Lots of emulators have been popping up in the App Store recently, including the Nintendo console emulator Delta, the Nintendo 3DS emulator Folium, and the PlayStation emulator Gamma. Now, a new player has entered the scene: UTM SE: Retro PC Emulator, the first PC emulator app, and it's free to download on the App Store on iOS, iPadOS, and VisionOS.

The developers first tried to get the emulator on the App Store in June, but Apple rejected it. Since then, the team behind the app has made several changes and gotten it approved in the App Store.

The app store page states that the emulator supports “x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures,” which means it can run several versions of Windows, including Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 10 and Windows 11. For me, the thought of getting Windows XP running on iPadOS was all the motivation needed to try and get this working.

Of course, there is a caveat: just downloading the app doesn't mean you can launch Windows and start using Windows XP in seconds. A bit of patience and searching is required.

How does the UTM SE: Retro PC Emulator work?

You'll need to get a copy of Windows XP

When you download and open the app, it's essentially a blank slate. To get Windows XP (or whatever version of Windows you want) up and running, you’ll need to download and set up a Windows virtual machine. UTM offers assistance with this on its website and offers several pre-built Windows virtual machines available to download for free. You can also build and use your virtual machine if you choose and use it on the app.

Depending on the operating system you want to run -- in this case, I’m trying Windows XP—you’ll have to download both the virtual machine for it and a copy of its ISO. You can either burn a copy of an old Windows installation disc you may have lying around or find the ISO file in another location online. You'll also need a Windows XP serial key, as it will ask you for one during the installation.

Once you've gotten a Windows XP ISO and downloaded the Windows XP virtual machine from UTM's website on your iPad, you can open the UTM SE: Retro PC Emulator app and start the Windows installation process.

1. Select Create a New Virtual Machine. A directory will then open to browse your iPad's files. Select the Windows XP virtual machine you downloaded from UTM's website.

2. Now you can insert the Windows XP ISO into the virtual machine. To do this, select the Windows XP virtual machine you just created and tap CD/DVD. Browse your iPad files and choose your Windows XP ISO.

3. Run the Windows XP virtual machine. The Windows XP installation process should now begin (warning: this may take a bit).

4. Follow any screen steps when prompted, including entering a Windows XP serial key. The emulator app also has a built-in on-screen keyboard you can use when you need to enter any keyboard commands.

5. Once the Windows XP installation process is complete, you'll be able to browse and use Windows XP on your iPad.

The rolling green hills are back

So is Pinball

Once you get to the desktop, you're transported back to 2001. The Windows XP boot noise, the default rolling green hills desktop background, and it's all running on a virtual machine on the iPad.

What's next then? Gaming, of course. Windows XP comes pre-installed with quite a few classics, such as Pinball, Solitaire, and Minesweeper. I booted up pinball and played a few matches and it ran flawlessly. Minesweeper and Solitaire also worked well. Seeing and hearing all those classic sounds and animations is a sight to behold.

It's mesmerizing to see Windows XP running on the iPad through an app downloaded through the App Store, with no sideloading or anything sketchy required. The app is also available on iOS and VisionOS. So, if you really want to, you could give this a go on your iPhone or the Apple Vision Pro. Seeing all these emulators become available on the App Store is amazing and the possibilities they are creating seem endless. The era of emulation using Apple products is upon us, and it will only get better from here.