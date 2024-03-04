How to reset your Sonos speaker

Key Takeaways Most Sonos speaker issues stem from Wi-Fi disconnection, primarily due to connection or network settings.

Troubleshooting connectivity problems involves checking speaker status, router, and network, and potentially a factory reset.

Factory resetting, while erasing all data, is a straightforward process varying slightly by Sonos speaker model.

While Sonos speakers sound wonderful and are simple to set up and control, they -- like any product that runs software and connects to the internet -- have their problems.

Related How Sonos Trueplay can upgrade your speaker game You can use your iOS device to improve the sound of your Sonos speakers with just a bit of arm waving.

The complexity of what Sonos speakers are capable of -- tuning themselves to your room for improved sound -- combined with how few buttons they usually have, might make you think troubleshooting a glitch or getting a speaker ready to give to someone else is complicated. But for the most part, it's pretty simple once you know what to do.

A factory reset still shouldn't be a first result, so we recommend looking first for information on how to troubleshoot before you commit to wiping everything, and what to do once you decide resetting is right for you.

How to troubleshoot your Sonos speaker

For the most part, issues with Sonos speakers stem from becoming disconnected from your Wi-Fi network. All Sonos speakers stream audio over because it allows them to play higher-quality audio files, and all the neat speaker grouping tricks Sonos has become known for over the years.

Related How to put your Sonos Roam into Bluetooth pairing mode The Sonos Roam is powerful, portable, and capable. Here's how you can put it in Bluetooth pairing mode to make the most out of its features.

Connection issues get illustrated in the Sonos app in a few different ways, typically with onscreen text that says "Unable to connect to Sonos" or a prompt to "Update your network settings."

If your Sonos app is "unable to connect to Sonos"...

Make sure your speaker is on and powered. Check its cables and make sure its status light is visible and white. Unplug your Wi-Fi router and then plug it back in. Let it start up again and make sure whatever device is running the Sonos app is connected to Wi-Fi and connected to the same network as your speaker. If you're still unable to connect to your speaker, check to see if it has a wired Ethernet connection that's been disconnected or see if there's a VPN enabled on your mobile device that you can turn off.

If none of the above fixes help you reconnect to your speaker, you might need to connect it to a new router or Wi-Fi network.

Connecting your Sonos speakers to routers or Wi-Fi:

Using the Sonos S2 app (the one used with modern Sonos speakers), find the notification "Unable to connect to Sonos" and then tap "Let's fix it." Follow the instructions in the app to find your speaker and connect it to your network. Make sure you know the name of your Wi-Fi network and the password to get on. If you’re using an older speaker that only works with Sonos’ S1 app, find the “Unable to connect to Sonos” notification and then tap "Learn More." Select "Changed router or Wi-Fi settings?" Follow the in-app instructions, find your speaker and connect it to your Wi-Fi network.

Related 5 Sonos Roam features you should be using The Sonos Roam supports voice controls, alarms, and more if you know how to set them up. Here's how.

How to reset your Sonos speaker

If you still can't find your speaker, or you plan on giving it or selling it to someone else, you'll need to factory reset it. Factory resetting your Sonos speaker erases all of its data, including setup information like your Trueplay tuning, so it shouldn’t be taken lightly, but it's also not nearly as difficult as you might think.

For the Sonos Roam and Roam SL:

Hold the power button on the back of the Roam for five seconds until it turns off. It should make a noise and the status light should be turned off. While pushing the Play/Pause button, press and release the power button. Keep holding the Play/Pause button until the status light flashes orange and white. The light should eventually flash green once the reset is complete. Your Sonos Roam should be ready to set up again.

For Sonos Move and Move 2:

Remove the Move from its charging base. Hold the power button on the back of the Move for five seconds until it powers off. Look for a chime and the status light turning off to confirm you did it correctly. Turn the Move back on by pressing the power button or putting it on its charging stand. While it’s powering on, hold the "infinity" or "link" button on the Move or the Bluetooth button on the Move 2. Keep holding until the status light begins flashing orange and white. The light will flash green when the reset is complete.

For the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300: