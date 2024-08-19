Key Takeaways Mute and unmute the audio to resolve most issues with sound -- use volume button or sound bar icon.

You might find yourself in a situation where you may need to rest your audio because you have been changing the audio levels of apps or the operating system. It's easy to change the volumes for an app that's running and forget to shift it back, or maybe you put your phone into Do Not Disturb mode and haven't taken it out. Android is a great operating system for flexibility, but it's also easy to get lost in the details. Let's get your audio back to where it needs to be.

A few very easy steps are needed to get your audio back. The first thing to try is to mute and unmute your audio. It's a simple process and can certainly help you get audio back at the first time of asking.

To do so, press the volume down button on the side of your handset and tap the icon at the top of your sound bar until it mutes (the speaker with the line through it), and press the icon again quickly to unmute (the speaker icon without the line through it).

This should solve the majority of issues with audio. If you're experiencing the same issues, you can try the following process:

Press the down key again, Tap the three horizontal dots at the bottom of your volume slider. Then tap the cog in the bottom right of the pop-up display.

Here you can check if your handset is in Do No Disturb mode, adjust all the audio sliders, and more.

You can check the Do Not Disturb feature by looking at your system tray, which has a circle with the bar in the middle. Think London Underground vibes. Pull down from the top of your screen and tap the Do Not Disturb icon until it's no longer highlighted. If you're still not getting any joy, the last thing to try is a reboot of your handset.