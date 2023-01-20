The exact steps may vary slightly depending on the specific model of Ring doorbell you have, but the general process is the same.

Resetting a Ring video doorbell is a simple process that can be completed in just two steps. Before you reset your doorbell, however, it's important to note that doing so will delete all of its settings and erase any recorded footage. It's also important to have your Ring account information on hand, as you will need it later to set up your doorbell after the reset in order to use it again.

How to reset a Ring doorbell

The exact steps may vary depending on the model of Ring doorbell you have, but the general process is the same.

Step 1: Locate the reset button on your Ring doorbell

The location of the reset button depends on the model of the Ring video doorbell you own. On most models, the reset button is located on the back of the doorbell, but it may also be located on the side or bottom of the device. (You may need to undo the security screw and remove the faceplate first, or you may need to remove your doorbell from its bracket to access it.) Refer to the user manual for your specific model for more information on where to find the reset button and what to do. Ring also has a support page here detailing how to find the reset button on its doorbells.

You can even find out what video doorbell model you have in the Ring app.

Step 2: Press and hold the reset button

Using a small object like a paperclip, press and hold the reset button for 10 seconds. The light on the doorbell will begin to blink, indicating that the reset process has started. After 10 seconds, release the reset button. The doorbell's light will blink, indicating that the reset process is done. Once the reset is complete, you will need to set up your doorbell if you want to use it again. To do this, open the Ring app on your phone or tablet and follow the on-screen instructions to connect your doorbell to your home's Wi-Fi network and set up your Ring account.

If you have any additional devices, such as Chime or Ring spotlight, you will need to re-pair them with your doorbell again via the Ring app.

How to remove a doorbell from the Ring app

After resetting your Ring video doorbell, you will still need to remove the device in the Ring app if you plan to sell it or give it to someone else.

From the home screen, tap the gear icon for your Video Doorbell Tap Device Settings Tap General Settings Tap Remove this Device

How many doorbells does Ring offer?

Amazon-owned Ring currently offers 8 different doorbell models:

Video Doorbell (2nd Generation)

Video Doorbell 3

Video Doorbell 3 Plus

Video Doorbell 4

Video Doorbell Wired

Video Doorbell Pro

Video Doorbell Pro 2

Video Doorbell Elite

You can see a comparison of each model on Ring's website.

Why would you reset a Ring doorbell?

You may want to reset a Ring video doorbell for troubleshooting purposes, or simply to get ready to sell the doorbell or give it away. Whatever the reason may be, after performing a reset (also called a factory reset), you will need to set up your doorbell from scratch if you want to use it again. That's because resetting your video doorbell will erase all of its saved settings, such as your Wi-Fi password.