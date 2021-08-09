If you're planning to sell or give away your Mac, you may want to consider a factory reset. Here's how to erase all content and settings on your Mac.

If you're planning to sell or give away your Mac or want to start fresh, you may want to do a factory reset. This can be done by using the "Erase All Content and Settings" feature, which quickly erases all the settings, data, and apps on your Mac. In this guide, we walk through the steps required to factory reset your Mac using Erase All Content and Settings.

How to reset your Mac

Factory resetting your Mac can be a simple process if you know what you're doing. To get started, you'll need to determine what kind of Mac you own and what it runs. Once you know this information, it's essential to back up all of your important data before erasing everything. This will ensure that you don't lose any important information.

Requirements

To use the "Erase All Content and Settings" feature, which factory resets your Mac, you'll need a Mac - doesn't matter if it's an iMac or MacBook - with Apple Silicon or the Apple T2 Security Chip, and it must be running macOS Monterey or later.

If the "Erase All Content and Settings" feature isn't available on your Mac, follow Apple's instructions here to erase your Mac. With these steps, you should still be able to reset your Mac quickly and efficiently.

Erase All Content and Settings

Once you're ready, go to Erase All Content and Settings - its location depends on your macOS version. Below are the steps for both macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey.

For macOS Ventura:

Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen. Select "System Settings." Click "General" in the sidebar. Click "Transfer or Reset" on the right. Select "Erase All Content and Settings."

For macOS Monterey:

Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen. Select "System Preferences." From the System Preferences menu in the menu bar, select "Erase All Content and Settings."

After selecting Erase All Content and Settings, you'll be prompted to sign in with your administrator credentials (password).

You may also be asked to back up your Mac. You can click "Continue" to proceed without making a new backup. Then, you must click "Continue" to allow your settings, media, data, and the other listed items to be removed.

If you're asked to sign out of your Apple ID, enter your password and click "Continue". Another popup window should appear with a warning, but if you're ready to proceed with resetting your Mac, click "Erase All Content and Settings" to confirm.

Need more help? See Apple's support page for more detailed instructions.

What happens after you reset your Mac?

Once you confirm you want to erase all content and settings on your Mac, your Mac will display a black screen or progress bar and then restart. Once it restarts, an assistant will guide you through the setup process, as if you're setting up your Mac for the first time. This is when you can customise your Mac settings and preferences, set up your user account, and more.

To leave the Mac in an "out-of-box state", just press Command-Q to shut down your Mac instead of continuing setup.

Why would you erase all content and settings?

There are several reasons why one might choose to factory reset or erase all content and settings on a Mac.

You might want to prepare the Mac for sale or donation. By erasing all content and settings, you can ensure that your personal data is completely wiped from the computer, protecting your privacy and security. This process can also help to ensure that the new owner will have a fresh start with Mac and won't have any issues with prior settings or your user data.

Another reason to factory reset a Mac is to address persistent issues with the laptop or desktop. If the Mac is experiencing problems such as crashes, freezes, or performance issues that can't be resolved through other troubleshooting methods, a factory reset can help to resolve the issue. It essentially wipes the slate clean, which can often help to resolve issues.

A factory reset can also be useful if you are looking to clear up space on a Mac.

How to reset your NVRAM

In a support document, Apple recommends owners of Intel Macs without the Apple T2 Security Chip reset their NVRAM. This will wipe out user settings and restores security defaults. Here’s how to do it:

Shut down your Mac, then turn it on and immediately press and hold these four keys together: Option, Command, P, and R. Release the keys after about 20 seconds.

After resetting NVRAM, your Mac will start up with the setup assistant.

Need more information?

Perhaps you want to erase your startup disk? That may be necessary when preparing a Mac to give away, restoring a Mac to its original factory settings, or resolving issues with a Mac's operating system or storage. Erasing the startup disk will delete all data and applications on the Mac, so it should be done with caution. See Apple's support pages for the exact steps:

