The Amazon Kindle has evolved over several variations over the years. It's known as an e-reader first and foremost, with all generations strictly focused on providing the best reading experience possible on the go. After the first initial Kindle versions, Amazon decided to launch the Kindle Fire , which was a mashup of a tablet and a Kindle. Its intention was to fully plunge Amazon into the tablet age.

Eventually, though, Amazon decided to drop the word Kindle from its Kindle Fire tablets and made two separate devices -- Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers. Amazon's reached the Kindle 11 or the Kindle Scribe as some of the latest e-readers and the Fire Max 11 as one of the latest tablets. Amazon also targeted kids with the Fire Kids HD tablet lineup as well. These are still prevalent for users, as millions of Fire tablets and Kindles have been sold worldwide.

But if you have an old Fire tablet, you might think it isn't worth a lot anymore. While you can still use it as a Kindle or as a tablet, you may have upgraded to a nicer version of the Kindle or gone another route, but there's something else you can do to repurpose that Fire tablet.

Here's how to get more out of it.

What can your Fire tablet still do?

You can still use it like new

If you aren't in the mood to change your Fire tablet's functions, you don't have to. They can update with the latest operating systems and firmware, so it shouldn't have too many problems. For example, I have a Fire 7 tablet, and it still works just fine. It updates regularly and has access to the Internet, the Kindle bookstore, and can download streaming apps to be used as a streaming device. Not much has changed between now and the decade since I purchased it.

You can download apps from the app store to use it in a variety of ways. It also integrates with smart home devices, letting you check Ring cameras and more. It functions well and charges via a micro USB cable, which is still widely available -- chances are, you have one in a drawer somewhere.

In order to repurpose the Fire tablet, you need to have a micro USB cable.

How to turn your Fire tablet into a clock

It only takes a few steps

If you want to repurpose your Fire tablet, turning it into a clock is one of the easiest options. Just grab a case, prop it up on a nightstand or table, and it becomes a functional piece of home decor. If you're not ready to part with your tablet, this is a great way to give it a new use.

However, to keep it from going to sleep, you'll need to adjust a few settings. By default, the Fire tablet stays on for a maximum of 30 minutes without activity before it powers down to preserve battery.

You can also set alarms and use the stopwatch.

One thing you'll need to keep in mind is that you need to keep it plugged in to turn it into a full-time clock. This is the only way to keep the battery from dying and making your clock go away. If you can situate it somewhere near a plug, you'll be able to keep the clock up and running:

Plug in your Fire tablet. Turn it on. Open up Settings. Tap Device Options. At the bottom of Device Options, there is the Serial number for your Fire tablet. Tap the Serial number seven times. (You'll notice as you get to four or five taps that it tells you that you're about to enter developer mode.) Once you've tapped it seven times, a new option appears below that says Developer Options. Tap it. The top setting is Stay awake. You can toggle this on. This will keep the Fire awake while it 's charging. Exit out of Settings, and go back to the home screen. Open the Clock app.

From there, you can choose whether you want an analog or digital clock face. Whichever one you choose will remain on your screen for as long as you want it to. Even if you decide to use the Fire tablet for something else, you can still open up the clock, and it will continue to stay up as long as your tablet is plugged in.

You can also set alarms and use the stopwatch while in this state.