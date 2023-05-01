TikTok's popularity is pretty hard to ignore right now, and a big part of what has made the app such a roaring success is the ease with which it lets you share clips and content.

Sometimes you'll come across something on TikTok that's so amusing or impressive that you just have to share it with your own followers. Thankfully, there's now a feature that makes this super easy - reposting. Find out how it works, right here.

How to repost on TikTok

If you'd like to repost something you see on TikTok, follow these simple steps.

Open your TikTok app Find a piece of content you like Tap on the Share arrow at the bottom right of your screen Along the top row of icons, find Repost and tap it

This will share the video to your own feed letting your followers watch it for themselves, although it'll handily still be labelled with the original TikToker's account, so that you're not in danger of stealing credit for someone else's content.

Did TikTok get rid of reposting?

Back in mid-2022 TikTok caused a bit of stir when it removed the Repost button temporarily, but the good news is that it's now back and here to stay.

The removal came about because TikTok had actually just been testing the feature and it wasn't fully released, so it went back into the lab for some final tweaks before being let out again.

So, barring any surprising twists down the line, we should now all be able to repost for good.